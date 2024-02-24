How to clean a Barbour jacket: A step-by-step guide on making it look like new

More than just a jacket, Barbour is a legacy worn by generations. Their enduring popularity stems from a magic mix: timeless designs, a versatility that thrives in both the city and country, and quality construction built to last. With a little understanding and TLC – including knowing how to clean a Barbour jacket – it can stand up to the elements and age gracefully for decades.

The best Barbour jackets are undoubtedly an investment piece – iconic styling like this does not come cheap and that deserves proper care and maintenance. This will not only extend the lifespan of your jacket but also ensure that it continues to perform at its best. Wax Barbour jackets in particular need very specialist care to ensure that the waterproof wax coating isn’t ruined. As well as being careful how you clean this style of coat, it’s good to familiarise yourself with how to rewax a Barbour jacket to ensure you maintain the features.

And even though quilted jackets don’t have the same wax coating, they still need to be treated with care. As for how often to clean your Barbour jacket, this all depends on how often you wear it. “It sounds odd, doesn’t it, that we think about washing waterproof jackets like those made by Barbour, but they may have got muddy or dirty and still need a wash,” says personal stylist Lisa Talbot. Lisa does advise only cleaning them when it’s really necessary – especially the wax Barbour jackets – as cleaning too frequently can ruin their waterproof qualities.

How to clean a Barbour jacket - wax

“Second-hand Barbour jackets are always in high demand at Thrift+, both for the enduring style and the quality - and it’s no wonder as they are made from durable waxed cotton that’s incredibly robust,” says Siena Barry-Taylor, in-house fashion expert at pre-loved fashion platform Thrift+.

A word of warning though, as Siena says you need to be very careful when cleaning your wax Barbour jacket - otherwise you risk ruining the waterproofing. “To clean it, try using a very soft brush all over to gently get rid of dirt that might have built up,” she advises. “Pay attention to the areas around pockets, fastenings, and especially under the collar.”

If there are some stains that are visible, the next thing is to get a soft cloth and gently dab away at the stains. Do not use hot water or detergent as this can damage the fabric. For this same reason, you should never put your wax Barbour jacket into a washing machine – the harsh detergents and agitation will strip away the protective wax coating, leaving you with a soggy, defenceless jacket!

If you have any marks in the lining – especially sweat marks – this can be trickier to get rid of, but Siena has a solution for that. "Try wiping with a damp cloth lightly dipped in vinegar," she suggests. "Then use a separate clean damp cloth to wipe off the vinegar after a few minutes. This can help neutralise odours but a light touch is necessary."

How to clean a quilted Barbour jacket

Quilted Barbour jackets are easier to clean as you can put them in the washing machine at a low temperature. However, a little preparation can make the cleaning process more thorough.

Step 1: Remove loose dirt and tackle stains

Begin by laying your jacket flat on a clean surface. Then, use a soft brush to gently whisk away any surface dirt.

For minor stains, dampen a soft cloth with water and gently dab the affected area. If you decide to use soap, use something mild and dilute it heavily in water. Avoid harsh chemicals and detergents, such as stain removers, as they can damage the fabric.

It’s always best to test the cleaning solution on an inconspicuous area first, such as on the inside, to ensure it doesn't discolour the fabric.

Rinse the cleaned area with a clean, damp cloth to remove any soap residue.

Step 2: Put it in the washing machine

Most quilted Barbour jackets can be washed in the washing machine. Always check the care label first though. Sometimes these aren’t in an obvious position – check the inner security pocket or one of the main pockets if you are struggling to find it.

The optimal temperature is usually between 30°C and 40°C. Not only does this mean your jacket with be treated gently, but it also helps save money.

Barbour recommends that you use non-biological washing powder only and also ditch the fabric softener as this can prevent any water repellent treatments from working effectively.

It’s also best to clean your Barbour jacket on its own in the washing machine to ensure that it doesn’t get snagged by zips or fastenings on other items of clothing.

Step 3: Allow it to dry naturally

Don’t tumble dry your quilted Barbour jacket, as this could ruin it. “Hang your jacket in a warm space that’s well-ventilated to dry,” says Siena. “I’d recommend avoiding direct sunlight as this could make the jacket fade in colour.”

It’s also best to keep it away from direct heat sources such as a radiator, but if you do have a heated drying pod, such as the Dry Soon Drying Pod (£99.99, Lakeland) or Dri Buddy (£79, Argos), you can safely dry your jacket here. Heated airers, like these, blow hot air around the clothes rather than directly onto them, so mean delicate fabrics can be dried safely.

If you’re washing your jacket before packing it away for the summer months, make sure you dry it completely before storing, otherwise it could cause mould and mildew to develop.

Can Barbour jackets be machine washed?

Personal stylist Lindsay Edwards, a keen Barbour fan, says it all depends on what kind of Barbour jacket you have. “Never put your wax jacket in the washing machine, as this will permanently remove its wax coating,” she warns.

“Barbour offers a professional wax jacket cleaning service, bookable via their website. However, if only a light clean is required, you can do this yourself using a sponge dampened with cold water.”

When it comes to quilted jackets, she says these are fine to put in the washing machine. “Barbour deters customers from adding fabric softener which can damage the water-repellent qualities of the jacket, so it’s always worth checking the jacket's care label before washing.”

Can Barbour jackets be dry cleaned?

“Do not send your wax Barbour jacket off to the dry cleaners as the chemical cleaning process can damage the proofing,” warns Lindsay.

You can, however, send a quilted Barbour jacket off to the dry cleaner, but double-check the label. It will not only say if dry cleaning is OK, but also tell the dry cleaner what type of solvent to use.

How do you get mildew out of a Barbour jacket?

Lindsay says in cases of mildew, white vinegar is your friend. “Use a sponge, dampened with white vinegar, to spot clean your jacket,” she says.

“The white vinegar will quickly kill the mildew spores and neutralise any musty odours. After 5 -10 minutes, use a sponge, dampened with water, to gently remove the white vinegar.”

While this method works well for a quilted jacket or the inside of any Barbour, avoid using it on the outside of a wax Barbour jacket as it could damage the coating.

