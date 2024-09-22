These £6 soft knit fingerless gloves are my must-have autumn/winter accessory – I'm buying every colour

I don't know about anyone else, but I'm really over the summer (although I'm not sure it really ever showed up) now. And while the temperature is mild right now, the changeable weather has got me constantly on the look out for transitional pieces that will work now and when the temperature drops.

H&M is up there in my picks of the best British clothing brands right now – I can't go in there without buying something from its beautiful new autumn/winter collection. A rich mix of gorgeous autumnal colours on the most stylish pieces, all with affordable price tags – I'm sold.

But these H&M £6 fingerless gloves are my most exciting find of the past few weeks – so much so I bought them in three out of the four available colourways. They might seem like the most simple accessory, but I know very soon they will become something I can't be without. And I'm not the only one keenly aware of their importance – they're flying off the virtual shelves.

H&M Fingerless Gloves £5.99 at H&M These fingerless gloves are such an underrated accessory. Not only do they allow your fingers freedom to still easily carry out everyday tasks, they keep the part of your hand that loses heat the most quickly warm and extend further down your arm than regular gloves, so you don't have to worry about gaping sleeve draughts.

If you've not worn fingerless gloves before, at such a low price point, these are great starter pair to see if you get on with them. They are obviously not as warm as regular finger gloves, but if, like me, you find full gloves often get in the way, these are the perfect solution.

The weather seems as confused as I am right now about what season it is, but I have no doubt my new fingerless gloves will be needed in the very near future. And, being so small and portable, they'll hold a firm spot in my bag from now on. With my 'cosy' hunt in full swing, I've also been looking at the best slippers for women, and recently bought a pair of these black, wide feet-friendly Croc slippers, which, I won't lie, I never want to take off.

Shop more fingerless gloves

Hush Cashmere Fingerless Gloves £35 at Hush It's testament to how much people value fingerless gloves, that a search for other products returns many results that are sold out or selling fast. And these cashmere ones from Hush are no exception. Sold in three colourways, it's only the navy ones left online, but a beautiful, chic shade of blue, that's no bad thing at all. Celtic & Co Recycled Cashmere Fingerless Gloves £35 at John Lewis These recycled cashmere gloves get a average rating of 4.3 out of 5 on the John Lewis website. "These are great transition from gloves to no gloves! Sometimes a glove gets in the way. Soft fabric and keeps hands and wrist warm." With 19 colours availale, there's a shade (or two) to suit all. Brora Women's Cashmere Wristwarmers £59 at Brora When it comes to quality knits, Brora is arguably one of the best brands around. And its cashmere wristwarmers are a best seller for good reason. Made in one of the oldest mills in Scotland, these beautiful accessories are made from the softest cashmere for maximum warmth and comfort.