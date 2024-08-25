Move over UGGs, I'm buying these new 'wide feet-friendly', cosy Croc slippers for around the house
Stylish, comfortable and affordable – I'm sold
As much as I hate to admit it, summer is coming to an end, and, with the colder evenings drawing in, I've been thinking more and more about investing in a new pair of slippers.
A lifelong UGG fan, I love my Tasman slippers. I've had them for a while now, and they're holding up well considering how much wear they get in and out the house. But I'm after a new, less expensive pair just for around the house – and I'm totally sold on these Cozzzy Faux Fur Croc slippers.
Having never owned (or wanted to) a pair of original Crocs, this is the last brand I thought would be the key to my slipper needs. But alas, the soft, faux shearling shoes have totally lured me in – so much so I very nearly bought them in two different colours. And, at just £44, you can get two pairs for less than the price of one pair of UGG Tasmans (and a few others on our best slippers for women picks).
Shop Cozzy Croc slippers
Crocs mule slippers have an easy slip-on design, with a heel strap (which you can wear on or off like original crocs) for a secure fit. The soft, faux shearling material is perfect for keeping your feet warm and comfy in colder weather – and they're super stylish too. Also available in black, pink and light brown.
It's not hard to see why these have sold out every time Croc releases them. The price point is super affordable, the quality of the Croc brand is guaranteed, they have an easy to put (and stay on) comfortable design, and faux lining doesn't crowd the shoe space as much as others. That might seem like a weird thing to say, but I've lost count of the amount of times I've had to discount a pair of lined slippers because my wide feet are so cramped.
These Crocs have lots of rave reviews online, and every retailer seems to be selling out of sizes at record speed. "So cozy and lightweight. Size up 1 size because they are fluffy to make them more comfy. Wide feet and bunion friendly," wrote one reviewer.
"I received this as a gift and I want to buy more for all my family!! They are so comfortable and lightweight.. so supportive to and I have arthritis in my feet and toes!!" said another.
Shop more Crocs
Slippers don't have to be dull, as these statement pink Cozzzy crocs prove. The already stylish design is accentuated by the electric pink colour, which will make you feel amazing every time you slip your feet in them.
If you're after something a little more hard-wearing but still super comfy, these classic fur lined clogs could be just the solution. The platform heel adds a bit of height for a super flattering silhouette, and the sturdy outer material makes them perfect for wearing out and about too.
A classic that will (seemingly) never go out of style, this Croc bestseller is popular for a reason. A hard-wearing shoe that is perfect for all manner of occasions, from gardening and swimming, to beachwear and around the house - arguably the most versatile shoe money can buy.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
