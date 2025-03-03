Zoe Saldana just reminded us of the beauty of sheer tights and strappy black heels

Zoe Saldana reminded us of the timeless versatility of a pair of sheer black tights teamed with delicate heels as she stepped out at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party after her epic win at the awards show.

The actress. who secured the Oscar win for Best Supporting Actress in Emilia Pérez at the star-studded ceremony, looked incredible as she arrived for the coveted after party, hosted by Vanity Fair.

Swapping her deep maroon custom Saint Laurent ceremony gown for something a little more fun and flirty, Zoe arrived at the A-lister bash in a ruffled high low mini skirt in a pretty peach hue, teamed with a capsule wardrobe staple in the form of a super simple long sleeved black body.

While the billowing train on the back of her skirt and oxblood red belt made a majorly glam statement, it was her pared back combination of sheer black tights and delicate strappy heels that we really admire.

It's easy to forget the chic style power a pair of opaque black tights combined with a pair of classic black heels - and Zoe provided a masterclass in how to wear them with glam looks when she stepped out, Oscar in hand.

The streamlined silhouette of her pointed toe black heels provided delicate elevation and a never-out-of-style feel when paired with her showstopper skirt.

Meanwhile, the addition of her low denier black tights meant she could keep the short skirt look conservative and classic, while still allowing the piece to expose her legs.

Blending a pair of your favourite black tights with sleek heels is one of the best confidence-boosting ways to wear shorter skirts, little black dresses and more - especially while the weather still has a chilly edge.

And woman&home Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, is all for it, applauding Zoe for providing us with some wearable night out style inspiration on the red carpet.

"The sunshine making an appearance this weekend is making me think about my spring wardrobe, but the reality is it's still a bit too cold for bare legs just yet. Cue Zoe Saldana, who attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party in the most amazing high low skirt teamed with sheer black tights and heels," Caroline says.

"This is the perfect way to style a mini skirt - who knew that in amongst all that glamour, we'd find some date night style inspiration?"