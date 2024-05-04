Zara Tindall just wore a wide-leg trouser suit so chic, we can't help but copy it

Zara Tindall gave us a lesson in power dressing after the royal was pictured at the Royal Windsor Horse Show wearing a chic checked wide-leg suit and on-trend crossbody bag.

Fast becoming one of the most stylish members of the royal family, Zara looked polished and put-together in her striking two-piece and simple navy roll-neck and navy accessories, despite the rainy weather in Windsor. Zara wore the Jordan Wool Oversized Blazer and the matching Terence Wool Wide Leg Trousers for the occasion, designed by London-based brand Cefinn.

Zara's chic outfit was complimented by natural makeup and a simple low bun, showing her signature smart-casual style. It's not long since we were admiring Zara's outfit for the Bahrain International Circuit, where the royal teamed a long-line cream blazer with black trousers and trainers for the perfect transitional spring look.

The royal is clearly a fan of a crossbody bag, having been spotted wearing the style on various occasions. This time, Zara stepped out with one of her favourite handbag brands – Aspinal of London's 'Lottie' Navy Quilted Kaviar bag in navy.

Zara is a former Olympic equestrian for Britain, so her attendance was no surprise. The King's visit to the event, however, was more unexpected – and Zara looked delighted to see him there in high spirits.

A warm embrace between niece and uncle was caught on camera, showing the close bond between the pair. It’s King Charles' third public-facing engagement in four days after the Monarch returned to royal duties on Tuesday (30th April).

If you want to mimic Zara's style, invest in a powerful grey suit to complete your capsule wardrobe for spring and team with all-black accessories for a simple and elegant look.

