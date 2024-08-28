Zara Tindall looks striking in sporty all-white and riding boots combination that's got us tempted to add a pair of knee highs to our wardrobe

Zara Tindall's sporty chic blend of head-to-toe white and a pair of riding boots has got us so ready to start wearing our autumnal knee highs.

Zara teamed a pair of fitted white riding trousers and a white polo shirt along with knee high riding boots for a day out at the Hartpury International Horse Trials at Hartpury College in Gloucestershire. While we love seeing Zara look royally polished and put together when she steps out at the likes of Wimbledon and official engagements, it's safe to say she looks equally as stylish in her horse riding gear.

While Zara's riding boots are essential for her sport, the classic knee high design have reminded us why a pair are essential in an autumnal capsule wardrobe. Easy to style, a pair of sturdy boots look effortlessly chic with jeans or trousers tucked in - and can be dressed up with a midi dress or floaty skirt, tights and a jumper.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sleek white trousers and a fresh white polo can also be seriously versatile additions to your wardrobe, making it easy to channel a sporty yet super classic outfit in both style and comfort.

Channel Zara's Style

H&M Ribbed Polo Shirt in White £12.99 at H&M A simple white polo shirt is a great investment piece that will see you through the seasons. They look stylish tucked into jeans or trousers, or can be teamed with a midi skirt and trainers for a smart-casual style. H&M's basic ribbed polo shirt comes in three different colours - black, white and red - and costs just £12.99. M&S Ivy Supersoft High Waisted Skinny Jeans £32.50 at M&S If you want to replicate Zara's riding style, these super-soft skinny jeans from M&S will tuck easily into boots and see you through from summer to autumn with ease. Crafted from super-soft cotton-rich fabric, they're comfortable enough for more practical activities. & Other Stories Leather Riding Boots £295 at & Other Stories When the autumn chill sets in, riding boots are a great choice for protected from the elements, all while looking stylish. Wear with jeans or trousers tucked in, or under midi skirts for a more formal autumn look.

Zara's straight-leg trouser style is a classic cut that works well tucked into boots, with a flattering high waist. If you're looking to recreate this look with some flattering white jeans, our guide to the best jeans for your body type has everything you need to know to pick the most comfortable and flattering pair for your shape.

Zara, who is Princess Anne's only daughter, is an international equestrian competitor, with several impressive accolades, including a gold medal at the European Eventing Championships in 2005, as well as a silver medal at the World Equestrian Games in 2006. The sportswoman also previously won a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics as part of the Great Britain Eventing Team.