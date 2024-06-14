Zara Tindall is radiant in little black dress with shimmering gold details as she steps out with Mike for red carpet moment
Zara showed us the power of the LBD with a glitzy take on the timeless look
Zara Tindall wowed on the red carpet last night for a special screening of Federer: Twelve Final Days with a striking black and gold outfit that she styled seamlessly, showing the royal's fashion prowess.
We're used to seeing the royal nailing 2024 fashion trends with more practical attire, with Zara sporting white jeans and trainers for a recent golf tournament or a stylish wide-leg trouser suit that kept her warm at a recent royal event.
But last night the royal dialled up the glamour with this opulent look, choosing an LBD that combined luxurious satin with sequin embellishments and matching gold accessories. The focal point of the outfit was the Rebecca Vallance Versailles Sequined Crêpe Midi Dress, which retails at £605 and comes in classic black and bold red. While we can't find the exact match available in the UK, the bold red version is available for £605 at MyTheresa.
Coordinating gold accessories elevated Zara's look to the next level, with a simple clutch along with black heels with a hint of gold detailing making elegant additions to this statement LBD. Zara opted for the Crescent on a Chain Bag in Metallic Lizard Light Gold from Scottish brand Strathberry as a bag for the evening, while her shoes were the 'Forever Marilyn’ Black Suede Pumps from Aquazzura.
Shop Black and Gold
This gorgeous gold skirt from Monsoon is a dreamy way to make a statement with a bold pop of shimmer. An ultra flattering fit with a flowing pleated hem, it might just become your glam go-to.
Zara's dress brand!
We may not have been able to find Zara's exact dress online - but this puff-sleeve mini dress by the same brand is also a gorgeous piece that can be teamed with sheer tights, gold accessories and pointed heels for an elegant evening look.
This Ted Baker dress is an absolute steal at just £67 reduced from £225. The design features a floral print and short puff sleeves that make it easy to channel Zara's style.
A statement gold cuff is a modern way to add a hint of gold to a black ensemble. This hammer textured cuff looks much more expensive than its £17.99 price tag.
Exact match!
Shop Zara's exact bag from Scottish brand Strathberry, which combines on-trend designs with classic craftsmanship. This striking gold bag can be used as a clutch or with the chain as a chic cross-body bag.
While those exact shoes aren't available online, there are some similar options from the brand - and the style is also available on eBay with a discount (though we'd always approach second-hand websites with caution in terms of determining that the brand is genuine).
Zara finished her outfit with simple jewellery including an elegant watch and her blonde bob hairstyle swept back away from her face. Only subtle makeup was needed to finish this show-stopping red carpet ensemble.
Want to steal Zara's style? A look like hers would work perfectly for evening events, or as a twist on the usual wedding guest outfit (if the dress code permits black, of course). These are our favourite statement LBDs and gold accessories.
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren worked on the woman&home brand for four years before going freelance. Before woman&home Lauren worked across a variety of women's lifestyle titles, including GoodTo, Woman's Own, and Woman magazine.
