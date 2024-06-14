Zara Tindall is radiant in little black dress with shimmering gold details as she steps out with Mike for red carpet moment

Zara Tindall wowed on the red carpet last night for a special screening of Federer: Twelve Final Days with a striking black and gold outfit that she styled seamlessly, showing the royal's fashion prowess.

We're used to seeing the royal nailing 2024 fashion trends with more practical attire, with Zara sporting white jeans and trainers for a recent golf tournament or a stylish wide-leg trouser suit that kept her warm at a recent royal event.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But last night the royal dialled up the glamour with this opulent look, choosing an LBD that combined luxurious satin with sequin embellishments and matching gold accessories. The focal point of the outfit was the Rebecca Vallance Versailles Sequined Crêpe Midi Dress, which retails at £605 and comes in classic black and bold red. While we can't find the exact match available in the UK, the bold red version is available for £605 at MyTheresa.

Coordinating gold accessories elevated Zara's look to the next level, with a simple clutch along with black heels with a hint of gold detailing making elegant additions to this statement LBD. Zara opted for the Crescent on a Chain Bag in Metallic Lizard Light Gold from Scottish brand Strathberry as a bag for the evening, while her shoes were the 'Forever Marilyn’ Black Suede Pumps from Aquazzura.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Black and Gold

While those exact shoes aren't available online, there are some similar options from the brand - and the style is also available on eBay with a discount (though we'd always approach second-hand websites with caution in terms of determining that the brand is genuine).

Zara finished her outfit with simple jewellery including an elegant watch and her blonde bob hairstyle swept back away from her face. Only subtle makeup was needed to finish this show-stopping red carpet ensemble.

Want to steal Zara's style? A look like hers would work perfectly for evening events, or as a twist on the usual wedding guest outfit (if the dress code permits black, of course). These are our favourite statement LBDs and gold accessories.