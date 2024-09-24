We'd been eyeing up a pair of £500 Max Mara leopard print trousers - but we're buying this £15 Zara lookalike instead

Now that September has arrived and we're starting to see single digits when we check the temperature on our weather apps, we're beginning to phase out our summer style favourites in favour of more autumnal picks. And that means leopard print will be making its way back into our outfit rotations.

While timeless animal print has long been a staple in the wardrobes of the world's most stylish, the leopard print trend is set to be huge this autumn and our high street favourites, from Mango to M&S, are jam packed with gorgeous leopard picks to shop for autumn. Naturally, there are some high-end leopard print pieces that we can't help but dream about, despite the rather hefty price tags, including one particular pair of silky Max Mara trousers.

The Max Mara Max Mara Ghinea Animal-Print Straight-Leg Trousers are a gorgeous statement pair offering a loose yet sleek cut and comfy drawstring waist, all while boasting a 100% silk composition, a striking print and a seriously chic feel. The near-sellout trousers aren't at all budget friendly, though.

Priced at £535, the Italian-made trousers are certainly an investment buy for seriously elevating your autumn capsule wardrobe - so we were pretty thrilled to find a very similar pair for just £15.99 in the Zara sale.

Shop Max Mara and Zara Trousers

Max Mara Ghinea Animal-Print Straight-Leg Silk Trousers £535 at Selfridges Made from 100% silk, the Max Mara leopard print trousers are a luxury investment purchase that will, no doubt, remain part of your trousers collection for years to come. Zara Animal Print Trousers £15.99 (was £25.99) at Zara One of our favourite picks from the Zara sale right now, these leopard print flowing trousers are seriously hard to resist - especially with a £15.99 price tag.

Shop More Chic Leopard Print

The Zara sale never fails to have us snapping up an irresistible fashion bargain - and the Animal Print Trousers, that have been slashed from £25, reminded us of the Max Mara pair as soon as we saw them during our latest scroll through the latest discounts.

With a similar elasticated waistband with adjustable drawstrings, the loose-fitting pair provide an undeniably similar look to the Max Mara option - for hundreds less.

If you're tempted to snap up a pair of the majorly affordable Zara trousers but feel unsure how to style the bold leopard print, it might be way easier than you think to create ultra wearable outfits with them.

(Image credit: Zara)

Whether you pair them with a simple oversized white T-shirt, a basic black cami, a cosy staple knit or a neutral blouse, they're a piece that are bound to work well with bits already in your wardrobe.

They'll look cool with everything from your best white trainers to a delicate pair of ballet flats - plus a pair of chunky winter boots when the weather cools right down.

We recommend acting fast if you want a pair, though. They're already out of stock in a few sizes - so we predict a total sellout pretty soon.