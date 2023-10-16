We can’t get over Martha Stewart recreating Audrey Hepburn’s 'Breakfast at Tiffany’s' look

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Recently Martha Stewart posted a picture to her Instagram of her wearing that iconic 'Breakfast at Tiffany's' dress that Audrey Hepburn once wore. As if we needed another reason to love Martha Stewart.

If there's one person we love to see on our Instagram feeds, it's none other than Martha Stewart - lifestyle guru, fashion icon, and queen of the kitchen. Recently, she hosted a brunch at the Blue Box Cafe, located aptly in the Tiffany & Co. store on fifth avenue in New York. As you may recall, this is the exact location of the classic movie Breakfast at Tiffany's starring Audrey Hepburn - and of course, Martha had to recreate one of the most iconic outfits from the movie for the occasion.

She posted a picture of her fab outfit to her Instagram, where she referenced that legendary Audrey Hepburn look and thanked all of the people who helped her get ready for the event.

"This morning I hosted Breakfast at @tiffanyandco... It was a really fun event and everyone had a great time," she said in her caption.

Recreating Audrey's most memorable look from the 1961 film, Martha wore a black dress from Hermes, which featured some 3/4-length fluttery sleeves, as well as an elegant silhouette that draped from the neckline, evoking the look of a cardigan on top of her dress. She also wore a foxy pair of black leather gloves, as well as a pair of black peep toe heels to match.

In keeping the integrity of Audrey's original look from the movie, Martha simply had to add the finishing touches to the outfits - which of course included a tiara, which helped pull her hair up into an effortless updo akin to Audrey's in the movie, as well as a pair of oversized sunglasses that added some glamour. She also opted for a stunning multi-layered necklace and matching dangling earrings from Miriam Haskell - a costume jewelry designer who was rather famous in the 20th century for her bold jewelry pieces.

Martha hosted this brunch at the Blue Box Cafe in Tiffany's in collaboration with Daniel Boulud for the New York City Wine and Food festival, where they served up a collection of classic Parisian pastries and other delectable brunch dishes.

In regard to her Audrey-inspired outfit, Martha's fans were totally enamored by her dedication to getting the look just right.

"Martha Golightly," someone referred to her as in the comments, calling to Audrey Hepburn's character from the movie, Holly Golightly.

"How utterly delightful! A literal breakfast at Tiffany’s with you? Dreams could actually come true!" another fan commented on her post.