Crown Princess Mary oozes old Hollywood glamour in Audrey Hepburn-style hat, leather clutch, and pearl accessories

Crown Princess Mary's black and white ensemble stunned as the Royal Family gathered for the opening of the Danish Parliament at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen,

On October 3rd, the Crown Princess Mary, Crown Prince Frederik, Princess Benedikte, and Queen Margrethe all stepped out in Copenhagen for an important political engagement. For this event, Princess Mary looked incredible as she wore an ensemble that oozed old Hollywood glamour and gave us serious Breakfast at Tiffany's vibes.

The Queen wore an off-white boucle dress which featured long sleeves, a fitted bodice, and a flared calf-length skirt. The dress from Mark Kenly Domino Tan has become a firm favourite of Mary's as she has worn it on many occasions. The black and white ensemble highlighted the Princess's style team's attention to the autumn/winter fashion trends as her stunning look picked up on some of the key looks this season.

Similarly, Mary has been seen wearing the black leather clutch with white trim from Diane Von Furstenberg to various engagements. In fact, many of the items worn by the Princess to this event were not new, but a re-wear as the thrifty royal created a new ensemble from pieces that she has been seen wearing before. This included her Anello freshwater pearl bracelet from Dulong which matched her pearl drop earrings.

Once again she wore heels from Gianvito Rossi, and while the brand no longer sells her exact shoes, they do sell other pumps that she has worn numerous times. Although her old Hollywood look comes with a Hollywood price tag - there are a number of stores that sell similar items so that you can replicate this dramatic ensemble.

Pearl Scatter Bracelet in 18k Gold Vermeil & Pearl Visit Site RPR : £125 | Much like the Crown Princess Mary's pearl bracelet, this bracelet from Monica Vinander is a less expensive version with all the same class and elegance.

Boucle Pocket Detail Midi Dress Visit Site RPR: £183.20 | Karen Millen's Boucle Pocket Midi dress is the perfect high class look. This piece features a collared V-neckline with cascading golden buttons cut by an elegant pleated skirt and finished with a classic frame style belt that cinches the waist Pia Rossini Romero Hat Visit Site RPR: £21 | This Pia Rossini hat is sold at Fenwick and is much like the hat worn by the Crown Princess Mary.

Fans loved this look on the Princess and many took to social media to complement her style. "I like how the black accessories are balancing the white dress, I see harmony here!" said one commenter.

"Perfection!!!! Every time I think she’s reached the top, she proves me wrong and does it better the next time. I mean - so simple! So elegant! So classic and yet modern! Ticks every possible box! Plus everything looks so good on her figure. I’m in awe once again!" said another. "Like could we say perfection??? This lady very rarely goes wrong," added a third.

The social media account for the Danish Royal Family also shared some images from the day. In English, the caption read, "The royal family today witnessed the opening of the Parliament, which according to the Constitution, will take place on the first Tuesday of October. Her Majesty The Queen, Their Royal Highnesses The Crown Prince and The Crown Princess and Her Royal Highness Princess Benedikte were traditionally received at the entrance to Christiansborg by the five members of the Parliament's Presidium stated by the Chairman of the Parliament, Søren Gade."



"After the reception, the royal family witnessed the opening of the Folketinget from the royal log in the Folketingsalen, where Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen delivered the opening speech," the post concluded.

