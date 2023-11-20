We can't be the only people obsessed with Princess Diana's Versace sunglasses from The Crown

We love Princess Diana's Versace sunglasses that can be seen in season 6 of The Crown, and here's where you can buy the exact pair, as well as some lookalikes.

The first few episodes of season 6 of The Crown just hit Netflix, and we've been drawing a lot of sartorial inspiration from the show - particularly from the looks of one Princess Diana. Needless to say, Princess Diana has been and will always be a style inspiration to us all, having given us iconic looks in all fashion categories from formalwear (hello, revenge dress), to more casual looks.

The first half of season 6 of The Crown takes a look at the final weeks of Diana's life, and in this time, Diana was exploring what life post-divorce from then-King Charles looked like with her boys, William and Harry. Although she was always fashionable, during this time, she debuted some of her most undoubtedly memorable outfits and accessories of all time - one of which being her stunning Versace sunglasses.

(Image credit: NETFLIX)

Versace VE4361 Women's Square Sunglasses Visit Site RRP: £170 | These Versace sunnies, which look identical to Diana's Versace sunglasses as show in season 6 of The Crown, are luckily on sale for 30% off. Grab them while they're hot! Le Specs L5000163 Unisex Outta Love Oval Sunglasses Visit Site RRP: £55 | Similarly to Princess Diana's Versace sunnies, these ones from Le Specs are more than half the price and just as stylish. Prada PR 17WS Women's Square Sunglasses Visit Site RRP: £252 | Another brand Diana so loved, these Prada sunglasses are the perfect item to treat yourself with, and they match with everything.

Let's be transparent here - no one wore sunglasses the way Princess Diana did. They acted as a shield for the Princess, especially after her divorce from Charles, and she always wore them with intentional style.

In The Crown season 6, this becomes even more apparent, especially in the first episode of the season when Diana is on a yacht in Saint Tropez with the Fayeds. She wears the slim, round, semi-cat eye shaped sunnies often throughout this season, including in the scene when Diana wears that ever-inspiring leopard print bathing suit that sent the presses ablaze.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Crown impeccably recreates the outfits Diana wore in the final few weeks of her life, with Elizabeth Debicki looking the true spitting image of the late Princess. During her time in Saint Tropez with the Fayeds, she continually wears her Versace sunglasses, as well as some bright and fashionable one-piece bathing suits.

The real-life paparazzi photos from this 1997 trip reflect exactly what the show depicts - Diana traveling to the French riviera with with sons Prince William and Prince Harry to holiday with Mohamed Al-Fayed. During this trip, Princess Diana reunited with Mohamed's son Dodi, sparking the start of their romance. The pair initially met briefly over a decade before at a 1986 polo match, but didn't see each other again until the St. Tropez get together.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry, who was 12-years-old at the time, detailed the luxurious trip away in his memoir Spare. He wrote, "There was much laughter, horseplay, the norm whenever Mummy and Willy and I were together, though even more so on that holiday.