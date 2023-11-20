We can't be the only people obsessed with Princess Diana's Versace sunglasses from The Crown
'The Crown' season 6 has been igniting a desire for fans to recreate Princess Di's iconic looks
We love Princess Diana's Versace sunglasses that can be seen in season 6 of The Crown, and here's where you can buy the exact pair, as well as some lookalikes.
The first few episodes of season 6 of The Crown just hit Netflix, and we've been drawing a lot of sartorial inspiration from the show - particularly from the looks of one Princess Diana. Needless to say, Princess Diana has been and will always be a style inspiration to us all, having given us iconic looks in all fashion categories from formalwear (hello, revenge dress), to more casual looks.
The first half of season 6 of The Crown takes a look at the final weeks of Diana's life, and in this time, Diana was exploring what life post-divorce from then-King Charles looked like with her boys, William and Harry. Although she was always fashionable, during this time, she debuted some of her most undoubtedly memorable outfits and accessories of all time - one of which being her stunning Versace sunglasses.
RRP: £170 | These Versace sunnies, which look identical to Diana's Versace sunglasses as show in season 6 of The Crown, are luckily on sale for 30% off. Grab them while they're hot!
RRP: £55 | Similarly to Princess Diana's Versace sunnies, these ones from Le Specs are more than half the price and just as stylish.
Let's be transparent here - no one wore sunglasses the way Princess Diana did. They acted as a shield for the Princess, especially after her divorce from Charles, and she always wore them with intentional style.
In The Crown season 6, this becomes even more apparent, especially in the first episode of the season when Diana is on a yacht in Saint Tropez with the Fayeds. She wears the slim, round, semi-cat eye shaped sunnies often throughout this season, including in the scene when Diana wears that ever-inspiring leopard print bathing suit that sent the presses ablaze.
The Crown impeccably recreates the outfits Diana wore in the final few weeks of her life, with Elizabeth Debicki looking the true spitting image of the late Princess. During her time in Saint Tropez with the Fayeds, she continually wears her Versace sunglasses, as well as some bright and fashionable one-piece bathing suits.
The real-life paparazzi photos from this 1997 trip reflect exactly what the show depicts - Diana traveling to the French riviera with with sons Prince William and Prince Harry to holiday with Mohamed Al-Fayed. During this trip, Princess Diana reunited with Mohamed's son Dodi, sparking the start of their romance. The pair initially met briefly over a decade before at a 1986 polo match, but didn't see each other again until the St. Tropez get together.
Prince Harry, who was 12-years-old at the time, detailed the luxurious trip away in his memoir Spare. He wrote, "There was much laughter, horseplay, the norm whenever Mummy and Willy and I were together, though even more so on that holiday.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
The Full Moon November 2023 is in Gemini and deliberately pushes us out of our comfort zone
The Full Moon November 2023 is set to show us who or what is holding us back from our goals—and it might even be your own self.
By Maria Sofia Marmanides Published
-
What is the best dehumidifier for a bedroom? Experts reveal the things to look for before buying
Stop excess moisture, mould, and condensation from building in your bedroom with a dehumidifier and experience a better night's sleep
By Rachael Phillips Published
-
The wardrobe item that made Princess Diana feel like a 'normal mother', according to her bodyguard
And she looked so chic wearing it!
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Princess Diana’s #1 fashion tip that helped her become a style icon
Princess Diana always practiced this simple act when thinking of her wardrobe
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Princess Diana once wore a sparkling blue halter dress and chic pointed toe heel combo
We're taking a look back on one of Princess Diana's most underrated looks
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Where to buy Kate Middleton’s white sneakers including those beloved box-fresh Supergas
Kate Middleton is a huge fan of white sneakers, here's where to buy her favorite pairs
By Robyn Morris Published
-
Kate Middleton’s dresses: 11 brands the Princess of Wales wears that deliver on style and elegance
Kate Middleton's dresses are almost always a sell-out success. Here's the inside scoop on her most-worn brands
By Charlie Bell Published
-
Kate Middleton's green Monica Vinader earrings, a firm favorite of the stylish royal, are 30% off in an early Black Friday sale
Kate Middleton's green Monica Vinader earrings are among her most prized accessories and luckily they've got a HUGE Black Friday discount
By Aoife Hanna Last updated
-
Princess Diana most iconic jumpers to be re-released online
Princess Diana's most iconic jumpers have been re-released after clothing company teams up with original designers.
By Selina Maycock Published