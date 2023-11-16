Where was The Crown filmed? All the filming locations for The Crown you can visit in real life

After watching season six, many fans are wondering: where was The Crown filmed? Here's what we know about all of the filming locations in the Netflix series.

The Crown season six part one was released on November 16th and fans are already loving this new series that focuses on the Royal Family in the late 1990s. After watching the show, some fans are a little bit curious about how Netflix has managed to film some of these incredible scenes, which seem to have been shot at real-life historic locations. Quotezone has located some of the main filming locations in The Crown, and discovered exactly which buildings were used to emulate iconic locations such as Balmoral Castle or Buckingham Palace.

Here's a rundown of some of the major filming locations, plus whether you can visit any of these historic buildings in real life...

Belvoir Castle

(Image credit: Getty Images)

During her reign, Queen Elizabeth spent most of her private weekends at Windsor Castle, and indeed most of the lockdown in 2020. To emulate this important historic building, Belvoir Castle in Grantham, Leicestershire was used as the filming location, particularly in the earlier seasons of the show when the castle played a more pivotal part of the show.

Wilton House

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead of filming in London, Wilton House has been used for filming the interior Buckingham Palace scenes. This period property may be familiar to some period piece lovers as the grand home has also been featured as a backdrop for Bridgerton and The Young Victoria.

St. Andrews University

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the second part of season six of The Crown, the show will focus on Prince William's time at St Andrews and falling in love with Kate Middleton. The show creators filmed many of the scenes at the actual university in Scotland - which is also still open for visitors to explore the historic grounds.

Winchester Cathedral

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Winchester Cathedral was used in place of Westminster Abbey in several of the earlier seasons that featured this iconic church. Winton Churchill and Lord Mountbatten’s funerals were filmed here, as was the wedding of Princess Diana and King Charles.

York Minster

(Image credit: Getty Images)

York Minster was used in place of St. George’s Chapel to show the wedding of King Charles and Queen Camilla which will be a focal part of the second part of season six. The church is based in York and is open to visitors who want to visit the cathedral.

Slains Castle

(Image credit: Alamy)

Slains Castle was used for filming the home of the Queen’s Mother, during the first season of The Crown. The home was a stand-in for Castle Mey in the Highlands. Both Castle Mey and Slains Castle are open to the public to visit.

Waddesdon Manor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Waddesdon Manor was used to portray The Ritz Paris in season five of the show. The property is in Buckinghamshire and is owned by the National Trust and managed by the Rothschild Foundation. The building has also been featured in Endeavor and Downton Abbey.

Knebworth House

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Balmoral Castle plays a major part in the sixth season of the show and many of the interior scenes were shot at Knebworth House in Hertfordshire. Fans can visit the historic building and explore the gardens, and maze and tour the stately home, and there are several Christmas events that take place during the festive season.