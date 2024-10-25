Victoria Beckham's slinky halter neck midi dress was the perfect blush pink piece to accompany her striking red lip and powerful lashes
Victoria Beckham posed beside Anna Wintour in the most incredible pale pink halter neck
Victoria Beckham's gorgeous blush pink halter neck midi dress and minimalistic transparent heels were the the chicest accompaniment to a bright and bold makeup look.
When it comes to sophisticated glamour, Victoria Beckham is a style icon we'll forever be taking notes from. From her countless impeccable examples of how to style a simple black blazer to her ability to always look elegant in occaisionwear, there's so many reasons why VB is someone we'll never stop looking to for inspiration.
Take her latest glam look made up of a draped halter neck midi dress in a delicate blush pink tone. As Victoria and husband David attended Vogue's Forces of Fashion Summit, the designer and coveted fashionista nailed the ultimate blend of simplistic and bold.
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)
A photo posted by on
Channel VB's Look
Posing beside Vogue's Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour, Victoria looked radiant in the cascading pretty pink piece, with the halter neck design creating a demure cowlneck effect that bared her bronzed shoulders.
Proving that a loud shoe choice isn't always necessary when you wear subtle colours, Victoria continued her lowkey colour scheme and wore a pair of almost-invisible transparent heels - a shoe style that might be worth investing in if you often struggle to match your heels to your outfits.
When it came to hair and makeup, Victoria took her chance to inject a little vibrance and boldness. While we often see her sporting a neutral and ever-flattering pinky nude lip, a striking slick of red was on the cards this time.
Pulling off the powerful red lip with ease, VB used her eye makeup to channel even more glam, clearly utilising the power of one of the best mascaras out there (and maybe some falsies) to achieve ultra lengthened sky-high lashes that could be seen from meters away.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
As for her hair, Victoria made sure not to distract from the intricate detail of her dress's neckline, sweeping her famous brunette tresses into a sleek ponytail with pretty face-framing front pieces providing a softer alternative to a slicked-back style.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
We're taking styling tips from Katie Holmes on how to wear a trench coat - paired with light denim jeans, a patterned shirt, and leather loafers
This look from the archive perfectly masters the art of trench coat styling
By Molly Smith Published
-
Where is Everyone Else Burns filmed? The Channel 4 comedy's filming locations revealed
Viewers are keen to know more about the filming locations for Channel 4's Everyone Else Burns
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Victoria Beckham's dusky pink midi dress and sea blue heels were a far cry from her usual monochrome-chic - but it's a look we're still so into
We love seeing VB go bright and bold - and this candy pink moment is one of our favourites
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Victoria Beckham’s relaxed navy T-shirt and white jeans are an unbeatable combination for casual summer style
Victoria Beckham has proved that she's just as skilled at styling casual staple pieces as she is as putting together tailored looks
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Victoria Beckham's classic denim shorts and black T-shirt combo is an easy summer look we're copying
Victoria Beckham's casual summer look with cut-off blue denim shorts, a black t-shirt and a baseball cap is the chilled-out look we want to copy
By Laura Harman Published
-
You can now buy Victoria Beckham's exact tights she wears to elevate so many looks
VB loves that they 'suck you in' without being 'constricting'
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Victoria Beckham's slinky candy floss pink dress is absolutely stunning and is giving us major party outfit inspiration
Victoria just showed off the most gorgeous baby pink gown
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Victoria Beckham rocks slick low bun and perfectly arched eyebrows as she teams polished look with this simple wardrobe staple
Victoria Beckham's sleek bun hairstyle and black top look is the epitome of minimalist chic...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
We're obsessed with how chic Victoria Beckham looks in her off-duty sweatshirt and jeans look
We plan to make Victoria Beckham's casual jeans and sweatshirt outfit our new autumn uniform...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Victoria Beckham oozes chic with an all-black blazer outfit and we're desperate to recreate her minimalist look
Leave it to Posh Spice to make a simple blazer and trouser outfit look so expensive...
By Naomi Jamieson Published