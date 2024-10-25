Victoria Beckham's slinky halter neck midi dress was the perfect blush pink piece to accompany her striking red lip and powerful lashes

Victoria Beckham's gorgeous blush pink halter neck midi dress and minimalistic transparent heels were the the chicest accompaniment to a bright and bold makeup look.

When it comes to sophisticated glamour, Victoria Beckham is a style icon we'll forever be taking notes from. From her countless impeccable examples of how to style a simple black blazer to her ability to always look elegant in occaisionwear, there's so many reasons why VB is someone we'll never stop looking to for inspiration.

Take her latest glam look made up of a draped halter neck midi dress in a delicate blush pink tone. As Victoria and husband David attended Vogue's Forces of Fashion Summit, the designer and coveted fashionista nailed the ultimate blend of simplistic and bold.

Channel VB's Look

Posing beside Vogue's Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour, Victoria looked radiant in the cascading pretty pink piece, with the halter neck design creating a demure cowlneck effect that bared her bronzed shoulders.

Proving that a loud shoe choice isn't always necessary when you wear subtle colours, Victoria continued her lowkey colour scheme and wore a pair of almost-invisible transparent heels - a shoe style that might be worth investing in if you often struggle to match your heels to your outfits.

When it came to hair and makeup, Victoria took her chance to inject a little vibrance and boldness. While we often see her sporting a neutral and ever-flattering pinky nude lip, a striking slick of red was on the cards this time.

Pulling off the powerful red lip with ease, VB used her eye makeup to channel even more glam, clearly utilising the power of one of the best mascaras out there (and maybe some falsies) to achieve ultra lengthened sky-high lashes that could be seen from meters away.

As for her hair, Victoria made sure not to distract from the intricate detail of her dress's neckline, sweeping her famous brunette tresses into a sleek ponytail with pretty face-framing front pieces providing a softer alternative to a slicked-back style.