Victoria Beckham's 'rich blackberry' gown designed to 'flatter and enhance the body' is the epitome of midnight luxury

Victoria Beckham's 'rich blackberry' gown from her latest capsule collection is the epitome of luxe winter's night out chic - and she designed it to 'flatter and enhance'.

Having launched a brand new capsule clothing line for her world-famous fashion house, Victoria just took to Instagram to model one of the most magnificent the self-designed pieces herself.

Posing for both a mirror selfie and an incredible shot posed on her gorgeous marble staircase, VB looked sensational Circle Detail Closed Back Gown In Blackberry.

The designer and former Spice Girl is known for her simplistic yet utterly timeless take on fashion, often opting for elegance, classicism, deep monochromatic tones and wearable capsule wardrobe staples over anything too bold.

The floor-skimming gown is part of the fashion icon's new capsule that she says "embodies the essence of timeless elegance" - and with its deep yet shimmering blackberry hue, figure-hugging details and statement train, it's clear to see that it really fits the brief.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) A photo posted by on

Shop Victoria Beckham's New Arrivals

Exact match! Victoria Beckham Circle Detail Closed Back Gown in Blackberry £1,490 at Victoria Beckham Modelled by VB herself, her midnight blue gown with cinching in all the right places is the dream January party dress. Victoria Beckham Micro Dorian Bag With Chain Strap in Black Smooth Leather £350 at Victoria Beckham With its long gold chain strap and smooth leather composition, this latest Dorian Bag launch is swoon-worthy. Victoria Beckham Mesh Slingback Kitten Heel in Black £740 at Victoria Beckham A classic black slingback heel with dainty kitten heels and and mesh composition - we love this elegant take on a pointed-toe heel.

Shop Similar From The High Street

Zara Draped Midi Dress £35.99 at Zara While there's certainly differences between this and VB's blackberry gown, we love how this Zara piece features a similar cinching detail along with a deep plum hue and cosy long sleeves. Mango Double-Handle Chain Bag £29.99 at Mango A gold chain black bag is an accessorising classic we can't go without - and we've had our eye on this Mango one lately. Kg Kurt Geiger Aria Low 2 Embellished Mesh Pointed Slingbacks £119 at John Lewis Much like Victoria's mesh slingbacks, this far more affordable Kurt Geiger pair feature a pointed toe design and a comfy kitten heel.

The quiet luxury number, priced at £1,490, is the dream dress for chilly nights out post-Christmas - for when loud colours and unmissable sparkles are out and New Year elegance is in.

With long, sleek sleeves and modest high neckline, it's a piece that's ideal for stepping out in the bitter January chill for a late night (topped with a classic longline coat, of course).

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, the gathered circle detail provides the optimum levels of cinched-in for a seamlessly flattering silhouette.

Penning her Instagram caption, Victoria explained her vision behind the gorgeous new line. "Rooted in a desire to dress women for every occasion, my new capsule embodies the essence of timeless elegance," she said.

"I designed the Circle Detail Gown in rich Blackberry to flatter and enhance the body. For me, it strikes the perfect balance between subtle refinement and high-octane drama."