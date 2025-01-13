Victoria Beckham's 'rich blackberry' gown designed to 'flatter and enhance the body' is the epitome of midnight luxury
VB's deep blue gown is the glam winter's night out piece we've been dreaming of
Victoria Beckham's 'rich blackberry' gown from her latest capsule collection is the epitome of luxe winter's night out chic - and she designed it to 'flatter and enhance'.
Having launched a brand new capsule clothing line for her world-famous fashion house, Victoria just took to Instagram to model one of the most magnificent the self-designed pieces herself.
Posing for both a mirror selfie and an incredible shot posed on her gorgeous marble staircase, VB looked sensational Circle Detail Closed Back Gown In Blackberry.
The designer and former Spice Girl is known for her simplistic yet utterly timeless take on fashion, often opting for elegance, classicism, deep monochromatic tones and wearable capsule wardrobe staples over anything too bold.
The floor-skimming gown is part of the fashion icon's new capsule that she says "embodies the essence of timeless elegance" - and with its deep yet shimmering blackberry hue, figure-hugging details and statement train, it's clear to see that it really fits the brief.
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)
A photo posted by on
Shop Victoria Beckham's New Arrivals
Exact match!
Modelled by VB herself, her midnight blue gown with cinching in all the right places is the dream January party dress.
With its long gold chain strap and smooth leather composition, this latest Dorian Bag launch is swoon-worthy.
Shop Similar From The High Street
While there's certainly differences between this and VB's blackberry gown, we love how this Zara piece features a similar cinching detail along with a deep plum hue and cosy long sleeves.
A gold chain black bag is an accessorising classic we can't go without - and we've had our eye on this Mango one lately.
The quiet luxury number, priced at £1,490, is the dream dress for chilly nights out post-Christmas - for when loud colours and unmissable sparkles are out and New Year elegance is in.
With long, sleek sleeves and modest high neckline, it's a piece that's ideal for stepping out in the bitter January chill for a late night (topped with a classic longline coat, of course).
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Meanwhile, the gathered circle detail provides the optimum levels of cinched-in for a seamlessly flattering silhouette.
Penning her Instagram caption, Victoria explained her vision behind the gorgeous new line. "Rooted in a desire to dress women for every occasion, my new capsule embodies the essence of timeless elegance," she said.
"I designed the Circle Detail Gown in rich Blackberry to flatter and enhance the body. For me, it strikes the perfect balance between subtle refinement and high-octane drama."
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
The £10 moisturiser celebrities swear by for it's deceptively luxe and hydrating formula is now on sale
This affordable and versatile cream is a must-have in any winter skincare routine...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
'Your 60s is not what your 60s used to be' - Demi Moore is defying society's expectations of age and writing her own story
Fresh from her Golden Globe win for body horror film, The Substance, Demi Moore has found a new voice - and all women need to hear what she's saying.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Scarlett Johansson's underrated Sorel snow boots look more like trainers - and are perfect with wide leg trousers
Looking for a warmer alternative to trainers? These Sorel boots have got you covered
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Helen George’s sleek all-black outfit with glittering necklace is the most glamorous way to dress up leggings
Call the Midwife star Helen George has showcased how to dress up a casual everyday outfit with some spectacular jewellery
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Demi Moore elevates her wide leg jeans with the rich-looking blazer you'll be seeing everywhere in 2025
We're shopping stylish high-street equivalents before they're snapped up!
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jennifer Aniston’s denim scarf and low-cut jeans combo is the double-denim look we didn’t see coming
We can't wait to recreate the striking look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
My friend recommended these waterproof UGG lookalikes – I just got them for £35 in the sale
Regatta's mules are the UGG alternatives you can wear whatever the weather
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Jennifer Aniston offers timeless outfit inspiration in skinny jeans and knee high boots - her oversized scarf is a winter staple
A sleek black coat and knee highs are must-haves for the cold season
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Looking for the perfect going out outfit? Helen Skelton’s sparkling jeans, pink shirt and heels blend is the ultimate inspiration
A bright pop of pink is just what your wardrobe needs to break through the dreary winter weather
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Claudia Winkleman 'went full yeti' in shaggy coat and matching furry boots that made for one of her best Traitors looks yet
A statement shaggy coat and the fluffiest boots we've ever seen? Claudia nailed it
By Caitlin Elliott Published