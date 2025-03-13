Victoria Beckham's white pointed heels were standout as she went back to basics in turtleneck and tailored trousers

Victoria Beckham went back to basics in her all black roll neck and tailored trousers with a pair of white pointed toe heels for her Paris Fashion Week show.

The fashion icon and designer's autumn/winter 2025 collection was displayed in Paris this week - with classic tailoring, neutral tones and quintessential VB style hitting the runway.

Stepping out at the coveted showcase, Victoria stuck to her signature chic and understated style, opting for an undeniably classic combination of a black turtleneck and coordinating high waisted tailored trousers - two smart causal outfit staples we can't be without.

Taking to Instagram to show off the Parisian chic ensemble, the former Spice Girl posed with one hand in her pocket and her brunette waves tucked into the high neck of her timeless knit.

Sharing her pride and gratitude for everyone who helped make the show happen, Victoria captioned the outfit post, "A beautiful night as always! Thank you so much to my incredible team. I couldn’t do it without you. Kisses from Paris x Victoria."

Wearing her cosy knit tucked into the top of her waist-hugging high rise trousers created the perfect streamlined silhouette, while the straight leg fit of the pair added some sleek elongation.

It was her pointed toe white heels that provided a pop of contrasting freshness to the outfit, with the angular lines of the shoes peeping out from under the hemlines of her floor-sweeping pants.

While it's easy to be tempted to reach for classic black boots or court heels when you wear all black, opting for a pair of eye-catching white shoes like Victoria's can be just enough to instantly elevate an entire look.

While we love all black everything outfits, a pop of crisp white gives a nod to the lighter tones and cleaner hues that spring brings.