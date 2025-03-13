Victoria Beckham's white pointed heels were standout as she went back to basics in turtleneck and tailored trousers
VB kept things timeless and Parisian in a black roll neck knit and sleek trousers - while her fresh white heels provided some contrast
Victoria Beckham went back to basics in her all black roll neck and tailored trousers with a pair of white pointed toe heels for her Paris Fashion Week show.
The fashion icon and designer's autumn/winter 2025 collection was displayed in Paris this week - with classic tailoring, neutral tones and quintessential VB style hitting the runway.
Stepping out at the coveted showcase, Victoria stuck to her signature chic and understated style, opting for an undeniably classic combination of a black turtleneck and coordinating high waisted tailored trousers - two smart causal outfit staples we can't be without.
We can always rely on H&M for affordable fashion basics - and this simplistic yet essential black polo neck is one to snap up if you don't already own one.
This merino wool turtleneck jumper by & Other Stories is available in various colours - but we think a basic black is the one to go for if you want endless wear out of it.
A Mango sale find that's worth a purchase if you're keen to recreate VB's black and white Paris Fashion Week outfit, slashed from £25.99 to £17.99.
In true Nobody's Child style, this loose-fitting pair of simple black trousers offer style, comfort and a put-together feel all at once.
This flared leg pair of high rise trousers by Reiss are the ultimate smart dressing investment piece that'll last you for years and provide a base for countless looks.
If you're after inexpensive smart trousers, Zara is the place to shop. This button up pleated leg pair offer so much chic versatility for a sub £30 price tag.
With a stylish slingback strap and gold detailing, this pair of white Mango heels will see you through plenty of spring and summer events.
While pointed toe designs like VB's heels can give an elongated look, square toe picks like these white mules are just as trendy and a little more unusual.
Taking to Instagram to show off the Parisian chic ensemble, the former Spice Girl posed with one hand in her pocket and her brunette waves tucked into the high neck of her timeless knit.
Sharing her pride and gratitude for everyone who helped make the show happen, Victoria captioned the outfit post, "A beautiful night as always! Thank you so much to my incredible team. I couldn’t do it without you. Kisses from Paris x Victoria."
Wearing her cosy knit tucked into the top of her waist-hugging high rise trousers created the perfect streamlined silhouette, while the straight leg fit of the pair added some sleek elongation.
It was her pointed toe white heels that provided a pop of contrasting freshness to the outfit, with the angular lines of the shoes peeping out from under the hemlines of her floor-sweeping pants.
While it's easy to be tempted to reach for classic black boots or court heels when you wear all black, opting for a pair of eye-catching white shoes like Victoria's can be just enough to instantly elevate an entire look.
While we love all black everything outfits, a pop of crisp white gives a nod to the lighter tones and cleaner hues that spring brings.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
