Victoria Beckham's sparkly jewellery hack easily transforms a simple black corset into understated elegance

We're taking notes from Beckham on how to accessories like an Icon

Header Image of Victoria Beckham
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Molly Smith
By
published
in News

Victoria Beckham proves that accessories are key to elevating any outfit. Her recent combination of a sleek black corset combined with luxurious jewellery pieces perfectly demonstrates that simple finishing touches are essential for making a statement.

If you are looking for new ways to transform your winter capsule wardrobe, investing in quality jewellery pieces is the ultimate move. Victoria Beckham's latest Instagram posts prove just this. Her understated, glamorous outfit combines a black corset alongside some luxurious jewellery pieces, including a diamond tennis bracelet, sparkly statement rings, diamond earrings, and a thin chain necklace.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

A photo posted by on

She posted the picture Instagram wishing her followers Happy New Year alongside David Beckham. She captioned the post, "Dream big…. Then dream even bigger in 2025, kisses from us both".

Victoria's exact earrings are by Jessica McCormack and cost an expensive £22,000. The jewellery brand is a firm favourite amongst some of our favourite a-listers from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to Jennifer Aniston. And whilst the other items are from unknown brands, we've found some fabulous high-street alternatives, including a green onyx gemstone ring and a diamond tennis bracelet similar to pieces she's wearing.

Shop Victoria Beckham's Look

Image of Kate Spade earrings
Kate Spade Sparkle Pavé Mini Hoops

These are a fantastic lookalike for Victoria Beckham's earrings, and they are a fraction of the price. These mini hoops feature a pavé detailing and a large crystal charm that is perfect for adding a touch of sparkle to any look.

Image of diamond bracelet
Drae Collection Tennis Bracelet Gold

This tennis bracelet is designed with a delicate chain with gold and a silver for you to sparkle all year round. Take a look at our round-up of the best jewellery boxes if you need a place to store this fabulous piece.

Image of gold/ green ring
Monica Vinader Siren Stacking Ring

This ring features a gorgeous green gemstone and has a luxurious gold band. It also comes in several other stone colours, from green onyx to amazonite, take your pick.

Image of woman wearing black corset top
Nadine Merabi Inga Black Corset Top

This classic corset top is made from an elevated black velvet fabric and has pearl straps which give it that extra luxurious edge. Wear with black tailored trousers and layer over the top your favourite blazer.

Image of black corset top
Edikted Marcella Mesh Corset Tank

This mesh corset top is brilliant for adding glamour to your evening wear attire. Wear solo with matching black trousers or add a smart white shirt over the top and some fabulous jewellery.

Image of corset top
Reiss Mirabelle Linen Corset Navy

In the chicest navy colour, this linen corset top can be worn all year round. In the colder months team with jeans and a soft cardigan and on warmer days pair of wide leg white trousers and open-toe shoes.

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor comments, "Victoria is known for wearing black, but this time she's added a celebratory spin to her look with plenty of jewellery. It might not always be the first thing you notice about her style, but VB has got seriously good taste in jewellery. Subtle but sparkly seems to be her mantra, and I'm here for it!"

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸