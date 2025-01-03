Victoria Beckham's sparkly jewellery hack easily transforms a simple black corset into understated elegance

Victoria Beckham proves that accessories are key to elevating any outfit. Her recent combination of a sleek black corset combined with luxurious jewellery pieces perfectly demonstrates that simple finishing touches are essential for making a statement.

If you are looking for new ways to transform your winter capsule wardrobe, investing in quality jewellery pieces is the ultimate move. Victoria Beckham's latest Instagram posts prove just this. Her understated, glamorous outfit combines a black corset alongside some luxurious jewellery pieces, including a diamond tennis bracelet, sparkly statement rings, diamond earrings, and a thin chain necklace.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) A photo posted by on

She posted the picture Instagram wishing her followers Happy New Year alongside David Beckham. She captioned the post, "Dream big…. Then dream even bigger in 2025, kisses from us both".

Victoria's exact earrings are by Jessica McCormack and cost an expensive £22,000. The jewellery brand is a firm favourite amongst some of our favourite a-listers from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to Jennifer Aniston. And whilst the other items are from unknown brands, we've found some fabulous high-street alternatives, including a green onyx gemstone ring and a diamond tennis bracelet similar to pieces she's wearing.

Shop Victoria Beckham's Look

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor comments, "Victoria is known for wearing black, but this time she's added a celebratory spin to her look with plenty of jewellery. It might not always be the first thing you notice about her style, but VB has got seriously good taste in jewellery. Subtle but sparkly seems to be her mantra, and I'm here for it!"

