Victoria Beckham's sparkly jewellery hack easily transforms a simple black corset into understated elegance
We're taking notes from Beckham on how to accessories like an Icon
Victoria Beckham proves that accessories are key to elevating any outfit. Her recent combination of a sleek black corset combined with luxurious jewellery pieces perfectly demonstrates that simple finishing touches are essential for making a statement.
If you are looking for new ways to transform your winter capsule wardrobe, investing in quality jewellery pieces is the ultimate move. Victoria Beckham's latest Instagram posts prove just this. Her understated, glamorous outfit combines a black corset alongside some luxurious jewellery pieces, including a diamond tennis bracelet, sparkly statement rings, diamond earrings, and a thin chain necklace.
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)
A photo posted by on
She posted the picture Instagram wishing her followers Happy New Year alongside David Beckham. She captioned the post, "Dream big…. Then dream even bigger in 2025, kisses from us both".
Victoria's exact earrings are by Jessica McCormack and cost an expensive £22,000. The jewellery brand is a firm favourite amongst some of our favourite a-listers from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley to Jennifer Aniston. And whilst the other items are from unknown brands, we've found some fabulous high-street alternatives, including a green onyx gemstone ring and a diamond tennis bracelet similar to pieces she's wearing.
Shop Victoria Beckham's Look
These are a fantastic lookalike for Victoria Beckham's earrings, and they are a fraction of the price. These mini hoops feature a pavé detailing and a large crystal charm that is perfect for adding a touch of sparkle to any look.
This tennis bracelet is designed with a delicate chain with gold and a silver for you to sparkle all year round. Take a look at our round-up of the best jewellery boxes if you need a place to store this fabulous piece.
This ring features a gorgeous green gemstone and has a luxurious gold band. It also comes in several other stone colours, from green onyx to amazonite, take your pick.
This classic corset top is made from an elevated black velvet fabric and has pearl straps which give it that extra luxurious edge. Wear with black tailored trousers and layer over the top your favourite blazer.
This mesh corset top is brilliant for adding glamour to your evening wear attire. Wear solo with matching black trousers or add a smart white shirt over the top and some fabulous jewellery.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor comments, "Victoria is known for wearing black, but this time she's added a celebratory spin to her look with plenty of jewellery. It might not always be the first thing you notice about her style, but VB has got seriously good taste in jewellery. Subtle but sparkly seems to be her mantra, and I'm here for it!"
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Unsure how to style bold colours? Queen Mary just showed us with amber coat and grey knit
Queen Mary of Denmark brightened up a winter day with her gorgeous orange coat and showed how to balance bold tones with neutrals
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Where is Missing You filmed? Northern locations featured in the Netflix drama
Viewers are not only gripped by the drama unfolding in Netflix mystery Missing You, they're also wondering where the series filmed - here's where to find the locations featured.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Jennifer Lopez wears the style of jeans that will be everywhere in 2025 - paired with luxurious suede boots
And her exact jeans are available from £88
By Molly Smith Published
-
UGG vs EMU - how to choose the best boots for you
We take a closer look at both iconic footwear brands
By Matilda Stanley Published
-
Katie Holmes' wide leg jeans and burnt-orange jacket make the ideal morning coffee run look that's comfortable, casual and oh-so chic
Katie Holmes is a master of the casual-chic look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Looking to brighten up your wardrobe this New Year? Charlotte Hawkins' neon jumper is the ideal casual piece to pair with jeans
The bold green jumper and matching heels are sure to make a splash
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
How to clean a leather handbag to give it a new lease of life
Love your leather handbag? Ensure it stays beautiful for years to come with these simple cleaning tips.
By Jayne Cherrington-Cook Published
-
Kate Moss showed me exactly how to style my velvet blazer - with a silk blouse, tailored trousers and heels
I'm wearing my favourite velvet well into the New Year and so should you.
By Molly Smith Published
-
Satin or velvet? Victoria Beckham just made a very compelling case for the former with a look that couldn't be further from her signature style
Both materials are seriously on trend, but Victoria Beckham's look is really making us favour satin
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Can't decide what to wear tonight? Ruth Langsford's smart suit look is the sophisticated party wear you can pull together quickly
If you're in need of a last-minute New Year's Eve look, Ruth Langsford is on hand with inspiration
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published