We're ditching our LBDs for winter whites after seeing Victoria Beckham's royal dinner dress

Victoria Beckham’s royal dinner dress has shown why we should never discount winter whites in favour of an LBD when we want to be glamorous.

It doesn’t come much more classic than a Little Black Dress when we’re considering special occasion and date night outfits, but Victoria Beckham’s latest look has encouraged us to branch out a little and embrace winter whites instead. The fashion designer and former Spice Girl and her husband David attended a dinner hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla at their idyllic countryside home, Highgrove House. Held ahead of the royal couple’s visit to Italy in April, it celebrated UK-Italy relations, slow food and sustainable fashion and Victoria went for understated glamour in a streamlined white floor-length dress.

It was just the right level of formal for the black tie evening but had a few more contemporary touches that gave it an edge. As you might expect, this white dress was by Victoria’s own brand and the £990 gathered waist dress is made from crepe back satin.

(Image credit: Photo by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Karen Millen Satin Maxi Dress Was £259, Now £45 at Karen Millen If you're getting married or have a more formal event in the calendar then this is such a gorgeous alternative to Victoria Beckham's floor length white dress. It's currently under £50 in the sale and has feminine angel sleeves, ruching at the front and a chic cut-out back detail. Nordstrom Midi Sweater Dress Was £82.53, Now £61.90 at Nordstrom For a slightly more casual but still very elegant take on a white dress, this is perfect. The knitted fabric makes is a great choice for the daytime as well as for evenings out and events and we'd style it with knee high boots and drop earrings for effortless glamour. Cos Gathered Asymmetric Dress £85 at Cos This midi dress is a fabulous blend between classic and unique, with waist-defining gathers and an asymmetric hem. The classic white tone would be great styled with black or metallic accessories as well as with pops of bright colour. It's made from a soft cotton blend and has a modest V-neckline.

Ana Luisa Pearl Huggies £49.77 at Nordstrom As Victoria Beckham has shown, you can't go wrong with a delicate pair of pearl drop earrings. These ones have a lustrous freshwater pearl charm on a gold-toned huggie hoop. Wear with a winter white outfit to elevate it even more or with your favourite day-to-day pieces to bring some subtle sparkle. Anthropologie Ribbed Cuff £48 at Anthropologie When you want to make a real statement with your jewellery you'll find yourself reaching for this beautiful, bold cuff bracelet. It's made from rhodium plated iron and has cubic zirconia crystals making it even more dazzling. Throw on with a monochrome or block colour outfit and it'll do all the talking. Donatello Gian Bracelets Was £49.76, Now £29.02 at Nordstrom Victoria Beckham appeared to be wearing a mix of silver and gold bracelets on one wrist and this two-pack is an affordable way to accessorise your own special occasion looks. The crystals are round-cut and the classic tennis bracelet design means there are plenty to catch the light.

It’s fitted at the waist and hip to give a beautiful hourglass shape and has a sultry open back design. The elegant tie detail at the neck, ruching at the front and split angel sleeves are all stunning additions. Victoria Beckham wore the ivory version of this luxurious dress to the dinner at Highgrove and although it also comes in black, we’ve been inspired by her colour choice.

Just like your go-to black dress, white dresses are incredibly versatile as the neutral tone means that you can pair them with any accessories without worrying about potential colour clashes. We often associate wearing white dresses with summer or weddings, but Victoria’s royal dinner dress proves that winter whites can be stunning when you want to switch things up.

(Image credit: Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

To make a white dress more evening appropriate, follow the designer’s example and stick to more timeless designs - perhaps with a hint of something a little different, like an asymmetric hem or fun sleeves. A midi length or knee-length dress is more wearable than a floor length one and can be worn in place of your LBD for a dinner or party and styled in exactly the same way.

Metallic or black accessories would bring a touch of contrast and Victoria went all-out with her jewellery. Whilst her pearl drop earrings were dainty, she opted for more statement bracelets on both wrists featuring a lot of sparkling stones. The bracelet stack on her right wrist appeared to have a mix of silver and gold pieces and they worked so well together.

She swept her brunette hair back into a ponytail which showcased the high round neckline of her dress and this was the perfect winter white outfit for a special occasion. If you love the idea of wearing more white and ivory shades in winter but want more day-to-day pieces then a white jumper or pair of jeans worn would also be great additions to your winter capsule wardrobe.

This dinner in Gloucestershire was the second time we’ve seen Victoria Beckham meeting royalty in recent months after she and David attended a state banquet at Buckingham Palace in December. The A-list couple were invited to Highgrove by The King’s Foundation which was founded by His Majesty in 1990 and which David Beckham became an Ambassador for last year.