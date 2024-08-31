Victoria Beckham's loungewear set is the outfit we can't wait to cosy up in this autumn
That's our autumn wardrobe sorted
Victoria Beckham is best known for tailoring perfection and signature heels, but the Posh Spice proved she has enviable style when it comes to loungewear too in this Instagram post following a long night celebrating her eldest son Brooklyn's 21st birthday.
With a caption that read "After a long weekend...", Victoria is pictured sat wearing the most comfortable-looking loungewear set, her head covered by a soft fluffy hood. With autumn and cooler days approaching, this is just the kind of set we can't wait to cosy up in with some of the best slippers for women.
The simple set included a matching oversized hoodie with drawstring cords, front pocket to keep your hands warm, and relaxed joggers with cuffed hems – a look that a pair of UGG Tasman slippers would complete perfectly.
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)
A photo posted by on
Shop Victoria's style
There are so many lounge sets around right now, but this cosy waffle set from M&S is out top pick. The pastel pink joggers have a regular fit, with elasticated drawstring waist and stretchy cuffed hems - so you can pair them with your favourite slippers without them dragging along the floor.
The matching waffle top is perfect cosying up at home in. Just like the joggers, this piece has a relaxed, regular fit, with plenty of stretch for comfort and movement when sleeping. It has adjustable drawstrings to get just the right fit. The entire set is also available in a pastel green.
It won't be long until we see UGG's classic Tasman slippers everywhere. As the temperature cools, these versatile shoes are perfect for keeping you comfortable and warm at home, and we've got a great guide on how to style UGG Tasman slippers if you want to wear them out and about too.
It's not often we see Victoria in such a casual outfit, her signature heels a far cry from her look here. But while we love her glamorous style, this relaxed set is much more relatable – not to mention affordable.
This versatile set will work for cosy nights in, or as relaxed daywear - just pair with some of the most comfortable trainers for women and you're good to go.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
-
-
11 times Helen Mirren's hairstyles have been a masterclass in easy-to-achieve chic
From timeless bobs to playful colours, Helen Mirren's hairstyles are as varied as they are refreshingly simple to replicate
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Can we all stop talking about Le Creuset's cast iron? Their stainless steel pans deserve some spotlight too
I tested the Le Creuset 3-ply Uncoated Stainless Steel Saucepan and Frying Pan to find out whether they're worth the splurge. Here are my thoughts.
By Laura Honey Published
-
Fearne Cotton’s chic leopard print jeans prove blue denim isn’t your only option this autumn
Look effortlessly cool in leopard print
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
M&S Lace Non-Padded Bralette F-H Review: "A great everyday bra for women with big boobs"
Here's a non-wired bra that feels comfortable, provides ample support and looks great under your clothes
By Julie Player Published
-
5 effortlessly chic ways to style UGG Tasmans for autumn, no matter the weather
Unbeatably comfortable and stylish, they will become your most worn footwear this season
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Angelina Jolie's unusual trench coat is a twist on a classic - we want one for when the weather cools down
The short sleeves make it perfect for transitional seasons
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Kate Middleton's head-to-toe sapphire suit showed the chic and timeless power of colour-blocking
The Princess of Wales always looks so elegant in a coordinating suit
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Kate Moss perfectly nails leopard print styling with chic printed jacket and all-back ensemble
This combination offers the ultimate masterclass in styling leopard print
By Molly Smith Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's charcoal mini dress with tights and suede heels followed the most versatile autumnal outfit formula
Jennifer nailed chilly day-to-night dressing in the most sleek mini dress and boots combination
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Helen Skelton's cosy autumn fleece, trainers and baseball cap prove that dressing down can still look glam as the weather cools
The perfect dressed-down outfit to keep out the autumnal chill
By Lauren Hughes Published