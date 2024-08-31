Victoria Beckham's loungewear set is the outfit we can't wait to cosy up in this autumn

Victoria Beckham is best known for tailoring perfection and signature heels, but the Posh Spice proved she has enviable style when it comes to loungewear too in this Instagram post following a long night celebrating her eldest son Brooklyn's 21st birthday.

With a caption that read "After a long weekend...", Victoria is pictured sat wearing the most comfortable-looking loungewear set, her head covered by a soft fluffy hood. With autumn and cooler days approaching, this is just the kind of set we can't wait to cosy up in with some of the best slippers for women.

The simple set included a matching oversized hoodie with drawstring cords, front pocket to keep your hands warm, and relaxed joggers with cuffed hems – a look that a pair of UGG Tasman slippers would complete perfectly.

Shop Victoria's style

Cosy Waffle Cuffed Hem Lounge Joggers £18 at M&S There are so many lounge sets around right now, but this cosy waffle set from M&S is out top pick. The pastel pink joggers have a regular fit, with elasticated drawstring waist and stretchy cuffed hems - so you can pair them with your favourite slippers without them dragging along the floor. Waffle Pyjama Top £16 at M&S The matching waffle top is perfect cosying up at home in. Just like the joggers, this piece has a relaxed, regular fit, with plenty of stretch for comfort and movement when sleeping. It has adjustable drawstrings to get just the right fit. The entire set is also available in a pastel green. UGG Tasman Slippers £110 at UGG It won't be long until we see UGG's classic Tasman slippers everywhere. As the temperature cools, these versatile shoes are perfect for keeping you comfortable and warm at home, and we've got a great guide on how to style UGG Tasman slippers if you want to wear them out and about too.

It's not often we see Victoria in such a casual outfit, her signature heels a far cry from her look here. But while we love her glamorous style, this relaxed set is much more relatable – not to mention affordable.

This versatile set will work for cosy nights in, or as relaxed daywear - just pair with some of the most comfortable trainers for women and you're good to go.