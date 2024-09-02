Victoria Beckham's leopard print maxi-dress teaches us how to embrace this season's must-have trend
Wondering how to integrate this year's most prominent trend into your wardrobe? A leopard print dress just might be the answer.
Victoria Beckham's Instagram post from three years ago is showing us how to confidently wear one of this year's most viral trends—leopard print.
With the arrival of September it's about time we start considering what will feature in our autumn capsule wardrobes this year. And if you've been keeping up with the latest fashion trends, then you'll know that leopard print is set to be the pattern for the autumn season.
Usually associated with glamour and sophistication, leopard print has been prominent in the fashion world for decades. However this year, it's been reimagined as cool and playful, with almost every fashion brand getting involved. From Prada's leopard print ballet flats, to the trending M&S printed dress—fashion fiends can't get enough of it. So when we stumbled across this look from Victoria Beckham, we had to urgently take note of how to wear this fabulous print.
Beckham's dress has a maxi silhouette that's loose and flowy, and the ideal shape for wearing to special occasions. Her exact dress is actually from the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2021 line; however, we think this style of dress is appropriate for both hotter and cooler months, and can be styled accordingly.
Shop Leopard print dresses
Featuring a practical wrap front this dress is ideal if you're on the look out for both stylish and flattering dresses. Create the perfect evening attire with gold heels, and a matching clutch bag. Plus this dress has thick straps, so you can easily wear the best bra underneath for the ultimate support.
With thin straps, and a straight up and down design, this long dress is elegant and sophisticated, and would look great with a pair of strappy heels. This could also be one of the best wedding guest dresses too.
Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr is a huge fan of this look, and comments on the outfit saying,"Victoria Beckham rarely wears bold prints herself, so when she says leopard print is trending, you know it must be true! If you want a grown-up take on animal spots, pair your dress with black accessories for a Posh Spice spin."
A leopard print dress is a staple that every wardrobe deserves, with plenty of versatile styling options. For example, layer knitwear on top in either refined tones, such as black or brown, or go bold with a red-coloured cardigan and matching jewellery. And, this print looks excellent with brown leather, so opt for chocolate-coloured ballet flats and a matching handbag for a fabulous daytime look. Or simply style with your best white trainers and a trench coat.
This print really works for all body types and ages, offering endless styling options. The high street currently has some excellent options from maxi-length to mini, to long and short sleeved. Plus this print can transition from daytime wearing to evening attire in no time with the right accessories.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
