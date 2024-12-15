Victoria Beckham just wore a stunning jewel-toned satin midi dress and matching heels - her unexpected peppermint-coloured accessory is so chic

Victoria Beckham just wore 'the perfect dress for the holiday season,' with its asymmetric midi hemline and stunning 'regal fig' shade creating a striking and sultry evening look - and we love her 'peppermint' handbag which brings a chic pop of unexpected colour into the outfit.

Burgundy is the colour of the winter season, with the stunning deep red shade oozing elegance, luxury and sophistication whether you wear it on your nails, your lips, or fill your winter capsule wardrobe with it - but Victoria Beckham has introduced a rival colour that's captured our attention.

She calls it 'regal fig.' And, we'll be honest, the jewel-tone is very similar to burgundy though skews more purple than red, with Victoria describing it as 'plum' as well as a 'jewel-tone' and 'fig' shade.

Whatever we call the colour, there's no question that it's absolutely stunning and we've fallen in love with Victoria's Asymmetric Draped Midi Dress In Fig which is from her own namesake label, Victoria Beckham.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) A photo posted by on

Shop Victoria Beckham's Look

VICTORIA'S DRESS Victoria Beckham Asymmetric Draped Midi Dress In Fig £990 at Victoria Beckham Crafted from a body-skimming crepe satin, this luxurious dress is a sultry, classic and striking addition to any wardrobe, with the fit-and-flare silhouette, twisted shoulder straps, and sultry draped neckline creating an elegant look that you'll want to wear for every date night, birthday party, and wedding reception. Rare London Diamante Satin Slipdress £101.91 at Nordstrom With a striking draped neckline, ruching at the bodice and a sultry fit-and-flare silhouette, this slip dress is a stunning piece to recreate Victoria's look with. A splattering of diamantes at the waist gives some added interest and shine to the luxurious satin fabric and we love the simple elegance of this style. Petal & Pup Cyprus Satin Slipdress £48.92 at Nordstrom This satin slipdress boasts a stunning draped neckline, with an asymmetrical midi hemline and a revealing split running up one side of the skirt adding a sultry flair to the look. Adjust the drape of the cowl neckline to your liking with the adjustable straps, slip on a statement handbag and you're ready to go out and make a splash. VICTORIA'S HANDBAG Victoria Beckham Dorian Bag In Jade Grained Leather £1,090 at Victoria Beckham We might think that jade tones are a deviation from the classic shades we usually see handbags come in, but Victoria calls this beautiful green colour 'subdued' - and we're inclined to agree. The grained leather gives it a more subtle touch and why shouldn't we add a pop of peppermint to our outfits on a more regular basis? LeahWard Women's Faux Leather Clutch Bag Was £16.50, Now £15.50 at Amazon The silver accents adorning this bag offset its stunning mint green shade beautifully, with the shining silver hardware and removable chain strap giving a gleaming finish to the supple faux leather. There are hundreds of reviews praising the style for its light makeup, roomy compartment and expensive-looking structure. Melie Bianco The Brigitte Woven Faux-Leather Satchel Bag Was £135, Now £95 at Anthropologie Woven leather is having a moment right now, with designer and high-street brands alike loving the textured and timeless look. This mint-toned style by Melie Bianco is stunning, with a structured design and statement shoulder strap adding a striking flair to the style that we love.

"I'm getting ready to go out with David and my parents for dinner," Victoria said in her latest Instagram video as she showed off her stunning midi dress in the mirror - a dress that she says is 'the perfect dress for the holiday season.'

"I just got this fig dress which I love, it's such a beautiful drape," she added. "I love that it's asymmetric with a really interesting neckline." And we love the silhouette too. With a cowl neckline that hangs in a stunning drape across the chest, the drama is only heightened by the unique, asymmetric straps that make what's usually a practical element of a dress into something statement-making in its own right.

The bodice is another drama-creating aspect, with a fitted waist and chic stitched seam detailing at the tummy and hips leaving the bodice above to puff out slightly and create a unique point of interest at the side of the ribcage. It's a shape that feels completely new and oh-so chic, but the deep, rich jewel-toned fig shade of the fabric keeps it feeling classic and timeless at the same time - we can see why Victoria is so excited about the style.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With a gathered rouched detail at the side of the waist and a stunning draped asymmetrical hemline creating a sultry and sleek silhouette, Victoria left the dress to do all the talking and paired it will some simple point-toe court heels in a matching fig shade for a streamline touch.

But she wasn't afraid to add a little pop of colour into her otherwise monochrome style with a striking accessory. "I love [the dress] with the Dorian, which is my favourite bag" she said, showing off her Victoria Beckham Dorian Bag in the shade Jade Grained Leather. The pastel blue-green shade is a stunning statement colour and we'd never thought of pairing a shade like it with a burgundy or fig tone like Victoria did here. But, as she said, "I love the fig with the peppermint."

Her fans adored the outfit, with one writing, "Gorgeous.. simplicity at its best." While another added, "Looks stunning! Fig with peppermint, a perfect combination" - we're definitely going to be adding this look to our Christmas party outfit inspiration board.