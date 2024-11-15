Victoria Beckham puts her own spin on Parisian style - who needs a scarf when you've got a supersized collar?
Just when you thought Victoria couldn't get any chicer, she shows us the cosiest way to wear a trench coat
You might not immediately recognise her from just the little bit of her face you can see, but Victoria Beckham was spotted out and about looking très chic with her daughter Harper in Paris this week.
She modelled a full look from her very own autumn/winter '24 collection, made up of a pair of white wide leg trousers with platform heels, a minimalist leather tote bag in the colour of the moment, burgundy, and this showstopper of a winter coat.
Featuring an exaggerated high neck that went half way up her face, Victoria just offered an alternative to the Burberry trench coat we've been coveting for years. Forget turtleneck knits and follow Victoria as she ushers in the era of the funnel neck trench. She even tucked in her hair and added a pair of sunglasses to complete the incognito look.
In charcoal grey wool, it boasts a tie belt and longline cut that together creates a very sophisticated silhouette. And the good news for anyone wanting to copy this wintry look on Victoria, we've rounded up both her exact pieces and some incredible lookalikes.
Shop Victoria's exact look
Exact Match
VB's exact coat is available at several different retailers, but Harrods currently has an impressive 30% off. Of course it's still a big investment, but in 100% wool you'll be wearing this stylish coat for decades to come.
Shop the look for less - coats
Editor's Pick
A great match for the real deal, you'll certainly turn heads in this coat. The funnel neck is a great way to freshen up your outerwear wardrobe if you haven't invested in a new coat yet this year.
The chocolate brown colour of this option is delicious, and it will pair perfectly with barrel leg jeans. You'll be surprised at how much extra warmth the neckline really does offer.
Shop the look for less - bags
25% off
Sorry to all my other bags, but this is perfection. It looks like there should be an extra zero on the end of that price, and it's currently 25% off. Bag dreams do come true!
20% off
The Radley handbag sale is one we always keep an eye on, and this versatile style has got inner compartments to keep you organised, as well as a removable crossbody strap.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
