Victoria Beckham puts her own spin on Parisian style - who needs a scarf when you've got a supersized collar?

You might not immediately recognise her from just the little bit of her face you can see, but Victoria Beckham was spotted out and about looking très chic with her daughter Harper in Paris this week.

She modelled a full look from her very own autumn/winter '24 collection, made up of a pair of white wide leg trousers with platform heels, a minimalist leather tote bag in the colour of the moment, burgundy, and this showstopper of a winter coat.

Featuring an exaggerated high neck that went half way up her face, Victoria just offered an alternative to the Burberry trench coat we've been coveting for years. Forget turtleneck knits and follow Victoria as she ushers in the era of the funnel neck trench. She even tucked in her hair and added a pair of sunglasses to complete the incognito look.

In charcoal grey wool, it boasts a tie belt and longline cut that together creates a very sophisticated silhouette. And the good news for anyone wanting to copy this wintry look on Victoria, we've rounded up both her exact pieces and some incredible lookalikes.

Shop Victoria's exact look

Exact Match Victoria Beckham Wool Trench Coat £1,393 (was £1,990) at Harrods VB's exact coat is available at several different retailers, but Harrods currently has an impressive 30% off. Of course it's still a big investment, but in 100% wool you'll be wearing this stylish coat for decades to come. Victoria Beckham 'Victoria' Bag in Burgundy Leather £1,100 at Victoria Beckham This bag is so good Victoria even named it after herself! It's the ideal size for all your day to day essentials, and the smooth leather design taps into the minimalist trend that won't be going anywhere in 2025.

Shop the look for less - coats

Editor's Pick & Other Stories Funnel-Collar Wool Coat £275 at & Other Stories A great match for the real deal, you'll certainly turn heads in this coat. The funnel neck is a great way to freshen up your outerwear wardrobe if you haven't invested in a new coat yet this year. ASOS Design Funnel Neck Coat in Chocolate £90 at ASOS The chocolate brown colour of this option is delicious, and it will pair perfectly with barrel leg jeans. You'll be surprised at how much extra warmth the neckline really does offer. Zara ZW Collection Wool Blend Coat £159 at Zara When it comes to coats, Zara is always near the top of my shopping list. Smart wool coats is where they really excel, and this belted design won't be in stock for much longer.

Shop the look for less - bags

25% off Teddy Blake Gigi Stampatto 13" Bag Visit Site Sorry to all my other bags, but this is perfection. It looks like there should be an extra zero on the end of that price, and it's currently 25% off. Bag dreams do come true! 20% off Radley Liverpool Lane Smooth Leather Bag £191 (was £239) at Amazon The Radley handbag sale is one we always keep an eye on, and this versatile style has got inner compartments to keep you organised, as well as a removable crossbody strap. Charles & Keith 'Harper' Top Handle Bag Visit Site A smaller take on Victoria's tote, but since it's rather appropriately named the 'Harper' bag, we couldn't resist showing it to you! The croc finish exudes Quiet Luxury, and Charles & Keith can boast celebrity fans like Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Lopez.

