Victoria Beckham stuns in a flattering pair of bootcut jeans and crisp white blazer - it's the perfect causal-chic outfit formula for autumn

Victoria Beckham looked impossibly chic when she stepped out in a super flattering pair of bootcut jeans and a crisp white blazer - we love her brown leather accessories that add an autumnal touch to the bright style.

Versatile basics are a necessity in any autumn capsule wardrobe, underpinning every outfit we put together throughout the season. When you get them and their fit right, they elevate every look whether it's a casual and laid-back jeans and knitted jumper combo, or a more formal midi skirt and ballet flats look.

It's a fact Victoria Beckham proved with a stunning look from back in 2021. Turning to the forever reliable and flattering staple of bootcut jeans, Victoria stunned on the streets on New York City in her indigo-hued denim and a crisp white blazer.

Boasting an impeccable fit, her high-waisted jeans created a flattering silhouette with a tight fit at the thigh and subtle flare at the calf. The bold indigo denim created a striking look and the addition of a bright white blazer, with a sharp structure at the shoulder and crisp tailoring throughout, brought an elevated and chic feel to the entire outfit.

We love the warm-toned styling Victoria opted for alongside these brighter staples, with her off-white ruffled shirt, rich brown leather Birkin handbag and matching heels bringing some subtle texture as well as some more autumn-friendly colour to her outfit.

The overall look of Victoria's outfit is one of a casual power-suit, with the fit of her jeans and blazer emulating the tailored two-piece feel with a far more laid-back and casual edge to it.

Whether you're heading for a brunch date with friends or a weekend work meeting, this is the elevated causal-chic outfit formula we're going to rely on all throughout autumn to build the perfect daytime look.

Shop Victoria Beckham's Look

River Island Blue High Waisted Tummy Hold Flared Jeans £48 at River Island Getting the perfect fit is easy with these stunning flared jeans from River Island. With 'tummy hold' technology and a super stretch fabric making sure the jeans are skin-tight around the waist, tummy, bum and thighs, they flare out subtly and cut off at the perfect length, being available in regular, short and long leg styles. Nobody's Child White Single Breasted Blazer Was £125, Now £50 at Nobody's Child Designed for a relaxed fit, this blazer gives you the best of both casual and chic with its crisp collar, flattering notch neckline and flap pocket detailings. We love the longline fit and can see this being styled not only with jeans like Victoria Beckham's look, but with a whole variety of autumn-friendly styles from midi skirts and dresses to tailored trousers too. Mango Shopper Bag With Padlock £49.99 at Mango Giving you Victoria Beckham's Birkin look for less - a whole lot less - this Mango handbag is sure to be a sell-out. With the same padlock detailing, warm-toned brown leather, belt-like accessory and short carry handles, it emulates the chic and sophisticated Birkin look effortlessly while also being a super practical handbag to let you carry around all of your everyday essentials.

In keeping with the warm-toned accessories was Victoria's hairstyle. We love the caramel-blonde highlights streaked through her deep and rich brunette strands which add so much dimension to her lightly curled hair.

The hair colour is perfect for the cooler months, bringing in some subtle brightness while also matching autumn's darker colour palette too. And the soft curls Victoria opted for really highlight the different tones, with a super textured curl bringing even more dimension into the style.