Victoria Beckham wore the toastiest cold weather combination in black leather-look jeans and classic Fair Isle jumper

Victoria Beckham mastered cold weather dressing in her black leather-look jeans and cosy Fair Isle jumper - and nearly two decades on we are still admiring the chilly day look.

With the nights drawing in and grey skies above, it is safe to say that autumn has finally arrived. Though we might not be thrilled about the colder weather, there is one thing that we are looking forward to this season: building our autumn capsule wardrobe. Filling our closets with staples that keep us cosy and put together always gets us excited, especially as there are so many celebrities who are giving us inspiration for the new season.

When it comes to timeless and chic style, Victoria Beckham is a constant source of inspiration and we're even taking notes from this autumnal look from way back in 2006. Following Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes's wedding in Rome, Victoria was spotted arriving at Ciampino Airport in a pair of black leather-look jeans with a slim-leg cut, ditching her best denim jeans for something a little more edgy. Keeping cosy in the chilly November weather, she paired them with a gorgeous Fair Isle Sweater by Alexander McQueen and oversized sunglasses from Dvb 8. Though this look is nearly two decades old, it feels timeless as Victoria expertly wore timeless pieces that could easily be styled chicly today.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you are looking to revamp your autumn/winter wardrobe, leather-look jeans are one piece you'll want to invest in this season. Made to be durable against the colder weather, they're a great piece to add some diversity into your trouser stash. Adding a black pair, like Victoria's, is also a fool-proof way to instantly elevate and modernise wardrobe essentials - including your favourite chunky knit. We love the contrast between her leather-look jeans and more traditional Fair Ilse jumper, providing a fresh take on the classic jeans and jumper combination.

Though Victoria wore them as part of her laidback, airport outfit, leather-look jeans aren't only for off-duty dressing. Whether you are wearing them on an evening out with heels or in the day with a pair of ballet flats or your best white trainers, they're an easy piece to make look stylish.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With more wet weather on the horizon though, we love Victoria's more laidback styling and her classic Fair Isle jumper. A staple of the colder months, these jumpers have been seen on everyone from the Princess of Wales, Katie Holmes and even JLo - and it isn't hard to see why. Traditionally made in the Shetland Isles, these cosy jumpers are crafted from a rich wool blend that is guaranteed to keep you toasty as the temperature drops. Even better, they usually feature a mix of bold patterns and autumnal hues that are always on trend at this time of year.

We particularly love the darker tones of Victoria's jumper, especially as the mix of reds, blacks and whites make it wearable throughout autumn and even into the festive season. Though we might not be able to splurge on an Alexander McQueen version, which retails for upwards of £900, there are plenty of affordable alternatives on the high street - and we'll be adding one to our capsule wardrobe this season.