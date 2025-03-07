Victoria Beckham found the most joyful spring colour to pair with jeans – here's how to style banana yellow

All eyes have been on Victoria Beckham's unveils her new Autumn/Winter collection at Paris Fashion Week tonight, and, of course, what the designer herself was wearing. As always, she delivered in the style stakes, wearing the chicest all-black ensemble, a signature look we have become very familiar with over the years.

However, being very much more in the present and enjoying the early spring sunshine right now, we've been looking through the archives, and came across one of Victoria's more colourful looks – and we can't wait to recreate it.

Pictured during a trip to New York with husband David back in 2021, Victoria needs no help with the best jeans for your body type, pairing a flattering pair of dark wash flared jeans with a banana yellow frilled-collar top and blazer from her summer collection of 2022. The complementary shades of blue and yellow is a timeless combination, the intensity of the colours balanced by each other to create a beautifully harmonious look. It's a great outfit for pointers on how to style yellow - a colour that many, us included, find tricky to incorporate to their wardrobes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yellow & Blue

Coast Satin Double Breasted Blazer £69.30 (was £99) at Debenhams This stunning satin double-breasted blazer from Coast is on sale right now, and unsurprisingly flying off the shelves. A statement piece, this would immediately elevate any casual look and fit perfectly for special occasions. Timeless, elegant and sophisticated, this beautiful blazer is one you'll never want to take off. Butter Yellow Swing Top £59 at Nobody's Child Nobody's Child lists this as a 'wear-forever top' - and we couldn't agree more. The styling possibilities are endless with this piece - by itself in summer, layered in spring and autumn and under a chunky knit in winter. The soft butter yellow is ultra feminine - perfect for recreating Victoria's look. Belle Poque Wide Leg Jeans £42.99 at Amazon A slightly different style to Victoria's, but these Belle Poque wide leg jeans are a firm favourite of the woman&home team. The high waist, stretchy denim fabric are just so flattering, and the dark wash would go beautifully with banana yellow.

Yellow might not be the easiest colour to style, but stick to pairing it with blue and you can't go wrong. woman&home fashion editor Caroline Parr says: "Blue and yellow are, of course, complimentary colours, but this look is one you won't have to invest in too heavily to recreate. We all have a pair of blue jeans in the wardrobe, and yellow truly will bring out the best in them.

"As someone who famously often wears all black, Victoria only makes an exception for the best colour combinations – so it's well worth trying for yourself."

If you're apprehensive about yellow, or want help figuring out what shade best suits, Trinny London has a brilliant 'Match2Me' tool on its website, which will help determine the right makeup shades and clothing colours for you based on your skin type, hair and eye colour - and it only takes a minute.