Victoria Beckham found the most joyful spring colour to pair with jeans – here's how to style banana yellow
A timeless spring look we'll be wearing on repeat
All eyes have been on Victoria Beckham's unveils her new Autumn/Winter collection at Paris Fashion Week tonight, and, of course, what the designer herself was wearing. As always, she delivered in the style stakes, wearing the chicest all-black ensemble, a signature look we have become very familiar with over the years.
However, being very much more in the present and enjoying the early spring sunshine right now, we've been looking through the archives, and came across one of Victoria's more colourful looks – and we can't wait to recreate it.
Pictured during a trip to New York with husband David back in 2021, Victoria needs no help with the best jeans for your body type, pairing a flattering pair of dark wash flared jeans with a banana yellow frilled-collar top and blazer from her summer collection of 2022. The complementary shades of blue and yellow is a timeless combination, the intensity of the colours balanced by each other to create a beautifully harmonious look. It's a great outfit for pointers on how to style yellow - a colour that many, us included, find tricky to incorporate to their wardrobes.
Yellow & Blue
This stunning satin double-breasted blazer from Coast is on sale right now, and unsurprisingly flying off the shelves. A statement piece, this would immediately elevate any casual look and fit perfectly for special occasions. Timeless, elegant and sophisticated, this beautiful blazer is one you'll never want to take off.
Nobody's Child lists this as a 'wear-forever top' - and we couldn't agree more. The styling possibilities are endless with this piece - by itself in summer, layered in spring and autumn and under a chunky knit in winter. The soft butter yellow is ultra feminine - perfect for recreating Victoria's look.
Yellow might not be the easiest colour to style, but stick to pairing it with blue and you can't go wrong. woman&home fashion editor Caroline Parr says: "Blue and yellow are, of course, complimentary colours, but this look is one you won't have to invest in too heavily to recreate. We all have a pair of blue jeans in the wardrobe, and yellow truly will bring out the best in them.
"As someone who famously often wears all black, Victoria only makes an exception for the best colour combinations – so it's well worth trying for yourself."
If you're apprehensive about yellow, or want help figuring out what shade best suits, Trinny London has a brilliant 'Match2Me' tool on its website, which will help determine the right makeup shades and clothing colours for you based on your skin type, hair and eye colour - and it only takes a minute.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). As a woman&home reader and senior digital editor with over a decade's experience, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
- Caroline ParrDigital Fashion Editor
-
-
The places the Royal Family love to eat and drink at, from iconic London bars and hotels to other European hotspots
Ever wondered how to dine out like a duchess or party like a princess? You can start by visiting these royal approved hotspots
By Jack Slater Published
-
Holly Willoughby's strappy mini dress with chunky boots proves an LBD doesn't need heels to look sensational
Holly's Sezane mini dress with a strappy halter neck looked gorgeous in front of a Costa Rican sunset
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Holly Willoughby's strappy mini dress with chunky boots proves an LBD doesn't need heels to look sensational
Holly's Sezane mini dress with a strappy halter neck looked gorgeous in front of a Costa Rican sunset
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Princess Beatrice takes style tips from Kate Middleton in Self-Portrait dress for first outing since the birth of her daughter
Athena Elizabeth was born in January
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Sienna Miller's satin trousers and boxy leather jacket look was the coolest blend of edgy and simplistic
All black, satin and leather - Sienna's style combination was undeniably cool
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Katie Holmes' high street ballet flat is the spring shoe you'll wear more than trainers
You can buy her exact shoes for £79 - if you're quick!
By Caroline Parr Published
-
The sun's out and so is the new Rixo collection - here's what's on my wishlist for spring
The 60s-inspired dresses are perfect for wedding season, but there are plenty of chic separates too
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Susanna Reid is angelic in crisp white blazer dress that celebrates tailoring over flowing silhouettes
Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid has inspired us to try more tailored dresses this summer and they're perfect for special occasions
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
This often overlooked detail is the secret to a truly chic trench coat - just ask Amal Clooney
Trench coat weather is finally here and I'm taking inspiration from Amal
By Caroline Parr Published
-
I wasn't sold on the barrel leg trend until I found these Albaray jeans - the subtle curved silhouette is so flattering
The perfect denim for anyone afraid to wear anything other than skinnies
By Molly Smith Published