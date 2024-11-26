Ever wondered how to make shoes less slippery? Trinny Woodall reveals at-home hack just in time for icy weather

As the temperatures drop, your go-to footwear choices can often feel impractical; that's why Trinny Woodall's hack couldn't have come at a better time. She shared a low-cost, easy trick for how to make shoes less slippery, and to minimise the risk of falling.

We've all been there—rushing out only to realise your shoes are more suited to an ice rink than the cold pavements. Loafers, ballet flats, and all smooth-soled shoes are a go-to staple in the colder months, without the discomfort of a heel. They offer an immediate way to elevate daytime or evening outfits. From wearing silver-tone loafers with the best wide leg jeans to opting for a brown leather pair with a tailored trouser suit, they are a must-have for any winter capsule wardrobe.

And Trinny's clever tip ensures you can keep wearing your favourite shoes without worrying about slips: "When you buy a shoe that's got a very smooth bottom, to avoid slipping, get some scissors and do crisscrosses on it," she begins her Instagram video. She then says, "That will give you a really nice grip.".

How to make shoes less slippery

Shop Trinny's loafers & lookalikes

Whether you're looking for the best Christmas party outfits or wanting to liven up your office outfits, silver, bronze, or gold-tone structured footwear is a brilliant way to go in the festive season. She pairs her silver loafers with a COS cashmere grey jumper that she mentions in the comments section is from the menswear section, another excellent shopping hack if you can't find what you're looking for in the women's section—take a look at the menswear!

Our woman&home Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments, "There are few thing more annoying than a pair of slippery shoes, particularly when the weather is wet. I've certainly used sandpaper to add some grooves to the bottom of loafers in the past, or you could of course walk a lot to wear yours in. If you're short on time (or sandpaper!), Trinny's tip is well worth a try. She certainly knows her stuff!"

This is a brilliantly simple solution that will make your shoes wearable even in cold and wet conditions. But she warns, "make sure it's not a shoe you are thinking of taking back". With just a few marks with the scissors, these shoes soles go from "the ice rink to something that sticks". If you're nervous about marking your favourite footwear, Trinny assures us that this trick is worth it for practicality. She demonstrates the hack on a pair of luxuriously festive silver tone loafers.