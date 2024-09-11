Trinny Woodall proves that pastel pink shouldn't be reserved for warmer months - wearing the ultimate block colour trouser suit with striking accessories
This colour will soon be featuring in your autumn style rotation
Trinny Woodall has redefined what autumn colours should look like with her latest pastel pink suit. In a season that’s often dominated by darker tones, this vibrant look proves that feminine, lighter colours can fit into cold weather styling seamlessly.
As we start considering our autumn capsule wardrobe, it’s tempting to get rid of lighter shades and replace them with deep autumnal tones. However, we’re here to remind you that bright colours still have a place in cool weather styling, and Trinny Woodall’s latest look perfectly captures how to pull off a light pink on a slightly cooler day.
She paired tailored pink wide leg trousers with a fabulous matching blazer, a graphic t-shirt underneath, and a silver statement tote bag that we can’t get enough of. Something that is key to all of Trinny’s outfits is the way she styles block colour, and her choice of accessories is often cleverly thought out.
A post shared by T R I N N Y L O N D O N (@trinnylondon)
A photo posted by on
Woodall’s pink trouser suit was showcased in a recent Instagram post where she excitedly showed her followers the interiors of her new flagship store set to open in Chelsea, London, this week.
Her decision to pair this statement suit with a silver tote and graphic t-shirt adds layers of contrasting colours to the block colour of the suit, a hack that is certainly worth noting when styling bold block colours. It means that the pink suit is still the focus of the look, but it breaks up the colours, creating balance. And if you're wondering what colour suits you, this light pink is perfect for those with cooler skin tones.
Shop Trinny Woodall's Look
This pink double breasted blazer is ideal for styling all-year-round. Pair with the matching trousers, or style with your favourite pair of denim jeans and your best white trainers.
What's not to love about kick flares? And this pair are the bold bright pick that you never knew you needed. Style with the matching blazer and a crisp white t-shirt underneath.
The green and pink printed t-shirt is from the brand Bella Freud and again adds dimension to the suit. You could opt for a neutral colour top underneath, such as a white or cream option, or go darker with a brown tone and choose matching accessories too. What truly stands out about this outfit is the silver tote bag, an ultra-stylish choice that really makes this look stand out from the crowd. Her exact bag is from the brand Essentiel Antwerp; however, it is no longer available for purchase; however, there are plenty of fabulous high-street options.
In classic Trinny style, she opts for platform white trainers and these are some of the best trainers we've seen all season. Platform trainers are great for when you want to add some height without the dreaded discomfort of heels.
Pippa Middleton’s check blazer, neutral roll neck knit and blue jeans are the anti-trend essentials you need in your autumn wardrobe
It's officially jeans and blazer weather
By Caroline Parr Published
Cate Blanchett's red ensemble proves why this vibrant hue is autumn's must-have shade
This chic combination shows us how versatile this bold hue can be for autumn styling
By Molly Smith Published
