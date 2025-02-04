This rich cotton linen sweater is so flattering, I bought two - and there are loads of spring-ready colours to choose from

As a fashion writer, I don't make clothing recommendations lightly, but TOAST's Linen Organic Cotton Easy Sweater is a staple I would suggest investing in over and over again. With its flattering silhouette, comfortable fit, and cosy quality material, this one of my go-to essentials.

It's rare to find a piece of clothing that truly earns its place as a wardrobe staple, but the TOAST Organic Cotton Easy Sweater has done just that. I lived in the lime green version—a zesty colour that I hope to see make a return in TOAST's summer collection—for months back in 2023. However, through the cooler months, the navy version is proving just as indispensable, and it's from one of the best British clothing brands.

From styling with ecru barrel leg jeans and chunky trainers to wearing with tailored trousers and loafers, I've styled this jumper countless ways this month, and I'm going to be wearing it well into spring. There is something so flattering about its gentle sloping shape, making it a reliable go-to, especially on days where you're struggling to make a decision on what to wear.

Shop the TOAST Organic Cotton Linen Easy Sweater

TOAST Organic Cotton Linen Easy Sweater £165 at TOAST This easy sweater is one of those finds that I can't get enough of, it's comfortable, flattering and super easy to wear, plus the countless compliments I get whilst wearing this jumper confirm that it's a worthwhile investment.

The relaxed fit is what makes this jumper perfect! It's loose without being overwhelming, the subtle A-line shape slopes perfectly down from the shoulders which are neatly fitted. Another flattering feature is the high neck which perfectly frames the face, and the slightly rolled sleeves which give it that laid-back, easy feel. There's something about the proportions that just work and it skims in such a flattering way that makes it wearable at all times.

Plus, if your best wool jumpers feel to heavy or you aren't a fan of wearing wool at all, the cotton linen blend is a soft, breathable alternative that is perfect for wearing into the warmer months. And this can also be a great spring/summer alternative to your best cashmere jumper too.

When it comes to styling, this jumper works with almost everything, I've worn the navy version with my best wide leg jeans, including dark denim and ecru shades for an effortlessly stylish feel, finished off with ballet flats or leather boots. It also looks just as good with tailored trousers and chunky loafers.

Shop More Colours

Organic Cotton Linen Easy Sweater | Red Fig £165 at TOAST This red fig colour works in all seasons, from the spring months paired with bright neutrals such as ecru or cream to the winter months paired with earthy tones. Organic Cotton Linen Easy Sweater | Sage £165 at TOAST This muted sage green would look super stylish paired with dark indigo denim or go bold and pair it with vibrant burnt orange or deep crimson. Organic Cotton Linen Easy Sweater | Puck £165 at TOAST If you're looking for a dark earthy tone this deep green is the perfect colour for you. Style with light denim jeans, and finish off the look with a sleek trench coat.

(Image credit: TOAST)

The lime green, meanwhile, has been a fun way to add vibrant pops of colour to my wardrobe. Although this citrus green shade is not currently available, there are now more earthy tones to shop, including a sage green, and a beautiful reddish-orange that I've been eyeing up for a while now.

This jumper is one of those rare finds which I'll be wearing for years to come, and because it is part of TOAST's essentials lines this style is set to remain. And when TOAST release another colour, I already know I'll be the first in line.

The comfortable, soft feel of this jumper is due to it's excellent material, it's made from a textured linen and organic cotton blend and it has a slightly weighty, expensive-feeling drape while still being breathable. The linen blend makes it warm and cosy enough for cooler days and brilliant for warmer climates too, making it ideal for the transitional months.