This chic high street clutch bag looks just like the Bottega Veneta Pouch - and it's less than £100
Save over £1300 with this stylish high street designer alternative
Bottega Veneta's The Pouch bag has become a favourite among celebs far and wide. But for those of who can't stretch to it's eye-watering price, high street store COS has a strikingly similar design at a fraction of the cost.
When it comes to the best designer bags, prices can often put them out of reach. Which is why we're always excited to come across a good lookalike. And this month, COS has come up trumps with a striking lookalike to Bottega Veneta’s iconic The Pouch bag - for under £100.
With its luxe look and sophisticated style, it's not hard to see how The Pouch has become such a sought-after accessory. It oozes luxury, and it's signature slouch makes it super versatile and easy to style. However the price tag isn't quite so appealing. Cue COS...
High street look-a-likes don't get much better than this. The COS bag is made from beautiful leather and has been going viral for months. We don't expect this clutch to stay on shelves for long though - especially as we head towards party season.
When it comes to designer bag lookalikes, the Mini Cavatelli Clutch at COS is one of the best we've seen to date. This alternative looks nearly identical to the high-end version and has many of the elements we love about The Pouch. With its similar drawstring closure and slouchy structure, the Cavatelli Clutch can give that luxurious look for just a fraction of the price.
Given the huge difference in cost, you can even afford to indulge a little and get both colour swatches - as the COS clutch is available in black and white.
As with all look-a-like handbags, there are some subtle differences though. Looking at the two bags' measurements, the Cavatelli Clutch is ever so slightly bigger than Bottega Veneta's design. While this doesn’t detract from the overall style or look, those extra few centimetres may make the COS bag feel a little bulky, particularly for a clutch. The drawstring closure also has a knot on both sides and though this isn’t necessarily a bad thing, it does make us question how durable it will be.
The Cavatelli Clutch is made from premium leather and has a cotton liner too. We love that COS has opted for high-end materials, which make the bag feel more luxurious and robust. With the dramatically lower price point, different colours and high-quality materials, this bag would definitely make a great addition to any capsule wardrobe.
