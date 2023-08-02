These Russel&Bromley are selling a majorly affordable dupe for the £750 YSL clogs

Forget those pricey YSL clogs, Russel&Bromley has a super similar pair on sale for £65

YSL clogs dupe
(Image credit: Russel&Bromley)
Caitlin Elliott
By Caitlin Elliott
published

Russel&Bromley are selling a lookalike of a pricey pair of leather YSL clogs - and they're in the sale for just £65 right now. 

If you're a shoe lover, trying to keep your wardrobe up to date with all of the latest shoe trends of the moment can turn out to be quite an expensive mission.

From finding the best white trainers for causal wearing to the ultimate designer heels to invest in, it would be easy to spend a small fortune on kitting out your shoe stash with all the footwear on your wish list. 

And with clogs making their return into the shoe-sphere of late, what with those comfy Birkenstock clogs becoming best-sellers, there's great news for those who have had their eye on the Saint Laurent Le Maillon Smooth Leather Clogs but don't love the price tag. 

Saint Laurent Le Maillon Smooth Leather Clogs - YSL clogs dupe

(Image credit: YSL)

The Russel&Bromley Dellabosco Chain Closed Toe Clog feature a design that seems to have taken inspiration from the YSL pair. 

The sturdy clogs feature a chunky gold chain detail, with a wooden and rubber sole along with a calf leather upper and a sleek on-trend silhouette with gold studding. 

While the Saint Laurent Le Maillons are priced at a whopping £740, the Russel&Bromley alternative are just £65 thanks to the slashed price tag that has been reduced from £225.

YSL clogs dupe

(Image credit: Russel&Bromley)
Dellabosco Chain Closed Toe Clog, £65 | Russel&amp;Bromley

Dellabosco Chain Closed Toe Clog, £65 | Russel&Bromley

The Dellabosco Chain Closed Toe Clogs are a bargain price in the Russel&Bromley sale. With serious YSL vibes, the sturdy yet stylish clogs are perfect for the rainy summer weather all the way into autumn and winter.

Meanwhile, the Russel&Bromley Ringback Backless Loafers are a bargain option if you're keen on chunky shoes like the Gucci Lug Sole Horsebit Loafer

The Ringbacks feature a thick sole, a suede black leather composition and a gold chain trim and are in the sale for £175 instead of £245 right now. 

YSL clogs dupe - Gucci loafers dupe

(Image credit: Gucci)

Unsurprisingly, the deals on the Russel&Bromley must-haves are being snapped up fast and stock is dwindling quickly. 

There's plenty to chose from, so we'd recommend having a browse and adding a pair to your basket and getting to the checkout pronto.

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
