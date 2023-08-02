These Russel&Bromley are selling a majorly affordable dupe for the £750 YSL clogs

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Russel&Bromley are selling a lookalike of a pricey pair of leather YSL clogs - and they're in the sale for just £65 right now.

If you're a shoe lover, trying to keep your wardrobe up to date with all of the latest shoe trends of the moment can turn out to be quite an expensive mission.

From finding the best white trainers for causal wearing to the ultimate designer heels to invest in, it would be easy to spend a small fortune on kitting out your shoe stash with all the footwear on your wish list.

And with clogs making their return into the shoe-sphere of late, what with those comfy Birkenstock clogs becoming best-sellers, there's great news for those who have had their eye on the Saint Laurent Le Maillon Smooth Leather Clogs but don't love the price tag.

(Image credit: YSL)

The Russel&Bromley Dellabosco Chain Closed Toe Clog feature a design that seems to have taken inspiration from the YSL pair.

The sturdy clogs feature a chunky gold chain detail, with a wooden and rubber sole along with a calf leather upper and a sleek on-trend silhouette with gold studding.

While the Saint Laurent Le Maillons are priced at a whopping £740, the Russel&Bromley alternative are just £65 thanks to the slashed price tag that has been reduced from £225.

(Image credit: Russel&Bromley)

Dellabosco Chain Closed Toe Clog, £65 | Russel&Bromley The Dellabosco Chain Closed Toe Clogs are a bargain price in the Russel&Bromley sale. With serious YSL vibes, the sturdy yet stylish clogs are perfect for the rainy summer weather all the way into autumn and winter.

Meanwhile, the Russel&Bromley Ringback Backless Loafers are a bargain option if you're keen on chunky shoes like the Gucci Lug Sole Horsebit Loafer.

The Ringbacks feature a thick sole, a suede black leather composition and a gold chain trim and are in the sale for £175 instead of £245 right now.

(Image credit: Gucci)

Unsurprisingly, the deals on the Russel&Bromley must-haves are being snapped up fast and stock is dwindling quickly.

There's plenty to chose from, so we'd recommend having a browse and adding a pair to your basket and getting to the checkout pronto.