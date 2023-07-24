The subtle way the 'Barbie' movie took a page out of Princess Catherine’s style book - and you can too
Hint: both Barbie and Princess Kate love this jewelry brand
Wait - how did Barbie copy Kate Middleton in the newly released Barbie movie? The nod to the Princess is subtle.
There are lots of female icons out in the world who inspire our fashion choices - and it turns out that two of our biggest style inspirations, Barbie and Kate Middleton, might just have inspired each other.
In case you missed it, the highly anticipated Barbie movie came out in theaters on July 21, making about $70.8 million at the box office on opening day alone. Since there's so much hubbub around this plastic and fantastic film, we've been keeping our eyes peeled for fashion inspiration from the movie, as well as fan reactions, and more - and in our research, we noticed one small detail about one of Barbie's outfits that may just have been inspired by Princess Kate.
And no, it's not Kate dressing in Barbiecore - but we love that vibe for her too.
In the movie, there's a scene in which Barbie wears a beautiful heart necklace from Missoma - which just so happens to be a jewelry brand Kate Middleton also wears quite frequently. Coincidence??!! We think not!!
The specific necklace Margot Robbie sports in the movie is the Ridge Heart Charm Necklace, worn at arguably the most emotional part in the film - don't worry, we won't spoil anything.
This actually isn't the only Missoma appearance in the Barbie film, though - apparently, costume designer Jacqueline Durran knows which jewelry brands the most fashionable women are wearing these days, and incorporated the brand into the movie multiple times.
In addition to Margot Robbie's heart necklace, the you can see the Jelly Heart Gemstone Charm Necklace worn by Alexandra Shipp (another Barbie), and the Double Bobble Chain Necklace worn by America Ferrara.
As for Kate, who is certainly a Barbie in her own right, Missoma is an essential brand in the Princess' jewelry arsenal. From her healing gemstone necklace from Missoma to her 18 ct gold drop earrings, and every item in between, the Princess has been seen time and time again wearing this go-to jewelry brand.
Not shockingly, though, Kate isn't the only A-lister who has caught on to the Missoma hype - even Helen Mirren has rocked a pair of Missoma earrings this year, making the brand truly a go-to for women around the world. And, what's more, Helen Mirren also has a starring role in the Barbie movie, but like we said, we're not giving anything away.
Although Margot's exact necklace from the movie is sold out, the other Missoma pieces from the Barbie movie are luckily still available.
JELLY HEART GEMSTONE CHARM NECKLACE, $245 (£191) | Missoma
This retro-inspired necklace features five jelly heart gemstone charms set on a chunky curb chain, helping to give you Barbie vibes wherever you go.
DOUBLE CHAIN NECKLACE, $167 (£130) | Missoma
She's a minimalist jewelry Barbie! Featuring two chains with bobble detailing, this best selling necklace easily fastens with a claw clasp, this necklace is perfect for every day use.
woman&home newsletter
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
