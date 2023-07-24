The subtle way the 'Barbie' movie took a page out of Princess Catherine’s style book - and you can too

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Wait - how did Barbie copy Kate Middleton in the newly released Barbie movie? The nod to the Princess is subtle.

There are lots of female icons out in the world who inspire our fashion choices - and it turns out that two of our biggest style inspirations, Barbie and Kate Middleton, might just have inspired each other.

In case you missed it, the highly anticipated Barbie movie came out in theaters on July 21, making about $70.8 million at the box office on opening day alone. Since there's so much hubbub around this plastic and fantastic film, we've been keeping our eyes peeled for fashion inspiration from the movie, as well as fan reactions, and more - and in our research, we noticed one small detail about one of Barbie's outfits that may just have been inspired by Princess Kate.

And no, it's not Kate dressing in Barbiecore - but we love that vibe for her too.

(Image credit: Henri Mahieu)

In the movie, there's a scene in which Barbie wears a beautiful heart necklace from Missoma - which just so happens to be a jewelry brand Kate Middleton also wears quite frequently. Coincidence??!! We think not!!

The specific necklace Margot Robbie sports in the movie is the Ridge Heart Charm Necklace, worn at arguably the most emotional part in the film - don't worry, we won't spoil anything.

This actually isn't the only Missoma appearance in the Barbie film, though - apparently, costume designer Jacqueline Durran knows which jewelry brands the most fashionable women are wearing these days, and incorporated the brand into the movie multiple times.

In addition to Margot Robbie's heart necklace, the you can see the Jelly Heart Gemstone Charm Necklace worn by Alexandra Shipp (another Barbie), and the Double Bobble Chain Necklace worn by America Ferrara.

(Image credit: Henri Mahieu)

As for Kate, who is certainly a Barbie in her own right, Missoma is an essential brand in the Princess' jewelry arsenal. From her healing gemstone necklace from Missoma to her 18 ct gold drop earrings, and every item in between, the Princess has been seen time and time again wearing this go-to jewelry brand.

Not shockingly, though, Kate isn't the only A-lister who has caught on to the Missoma hype - even Helen Mirren has rocked a pair of Missoma earrings this year, making the brand truly a go-to for women around the world. And, what's more, Helen Mirren also has a starring role in the Barbie movie, but like we said, we're not giving anything away.

Although Margot's exact necklace from the movie is sold out, the other Missoma pieces from the Barbie movie are luckily still available.

JELLY HEART GEMSTONE CHARM NECKLACE, $245 (£191) | Missoma This retro-inspired necklace features five jelly heart gemstone charms set on a chunky curb chain, helping to give you Barbie vibes wherever you go.