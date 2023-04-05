Helen Mirren’s surprising new role has fans buzzing about all things pink

Talk about an unlikely pairing that we actually can’t wait to witness.

Helen Mirren, who recently hit back at claims that older women shouldn't have long hair, once again proved the importance of surprising her fans, this time by taking on the role of narrator in the much-anticipated Barbie movie by Greta Gerwig, set to be released in theaters on July 21.

Helen's legendary voice surprised all when the first teaser trailer for the film dropped in December of 2022 and, now, with the debut of the full trailer, folks just can’t stop talking about the actress' involvement with all things pink.

"Since the beginning of time, since the first little girl ever existed, there have been dolls," Helen is heard saying at the opening of the teaser. "But the dolls were always and forever baby dolls, until…"

Although much of the plot is still being kept under wraps, the release of the new clip has given movie buffs some more clues as to what the production truly has in store.

WHAT IS THE BARBIE MOVIE ABOUT?

As may be gathered from watching the trailer, the movie will focus on Barbie's expulsion from her own world and her getting to know what it's like to live in the "real world" among "real people" - which is why the cast also features "humans."

Margot Robbie, who stars in the production as Barbie, spoke to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) about the project a few years ago.

"We like the things that feel a little left of center," she said back then. "Something like Barbie where the IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,’ but our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different - the thing you didn’t know you wanted.' [...] Can we truly honor the IP and the fan base and also surprise people? Because if we can do all that and provoke a thoughtful conversation, then we’re really firing on all cylinders."

WHO STARS IN THE BARBIE MOVIE?

With this week’s release of the first full trailer for Barbie, fans got to discover more details about the celebrity-studded cast attached to the film.

Ryan Gosling is set to star as Ken opposite Margot while Will Ferrell will play the Mattel CEO.

And, meet the Humans. #BarbieTheMovie pic.twitter.com/jQ2clzqGKYApril 4, 2023 See more

You can expect a number of other Barbies and Kens to be on screen as well, including Dua Lipa as mermaid Barbie, Kate McKinnon as gymnast Barbie, Issa Rae as president Barbie, Kingsley Ben-Adir as "another Ken" and Scott Evans as "yet another Ken."

But, there’s more. Production has recently revealed that the cast will be rounded out by America Ferrera as Gloria, Michael Cera as Allan (a role that hasn't necessarily been part of the Barbie universe until now) and Ariana Greenblatt as Sasha.

But it’s Helen’s role as the narrator of the film that has got everyone very excited about the upcoming film - and for all the right reasons. An unlikely pairing, the combo just seems to work, especially after seeing the 77-year-old actress in one of the many official movie posters that were just released to the public.

Let’s be honest: we can’t wait to see (and hear!) the new Barbie movie!