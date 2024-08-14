If you've always wanted The Row's iconic Half Moon Handbag, we have an uncanny lookalike for a fraction of the price

Brown tones are trending for Autumn/Winter 2024, with designer collections heavily featuring chocolate, coffee, and deep reddish-browns, all hailed under the aesthetic of refined luxury.

And this bag from JW PEI is everything we want to see in a handbag, plus it has an uncanny resemblance to the iconic Half Moon Handbag from The Row, making it a winning staple for any autumn capsule wardrobe.

As a follower of The Row for years, their designs are something to aspire to, and I've had my eye on the half moon-shaped handbag since its arrival. The Row's minimalist designs are well-known for their understated and timeless appeal, and it's no wonder that lots of our favourite a-listers, such as Sienna Miller and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, have been spotted sporting their designs.

With this year's direction towards deep red and brown tones, their "raisin" option is at the top of my wishlist. However, at the ever-so-slightly steep price of £1410, this bag may be too aspirational for me, but luckily, I've found a bag with the same luxury feel which holds an uncanny resemblance at a fraction of the price.

Flat lay image of a brown bag on a beige background
JW PEI Harlee Shoulder Bag in Claret

This bag is sophisticated and practical, with just enough room for all of your essentials. Crafted from vegan leather, this bags reddish-brown hue will certainly add a touch of elegance to any outfit. And it boasts a designer look for a fraction of the price.

flat lay image of brown handbag
The Row Half Moon Leather Bag

Made from high-quality leather, this bag is a testament to The Row's commitment to exceptional design practices. However, at the high price point, this bag is certainly an investment piece—one that will last a lifetime.

Capturing all the elegance and style of The Row's Half Moon bag, this reasonably-priced option is a must-have. And it's made from high-quality vegan leather, meaning it's ethically produced. This claret tone mimics a deep reddish brown tone that is very much in line with the fashion trends of 2024—a tone that's great for adding a touch of warmth to any outfit.

Style through the warmer months with light colour ways, such as timeless white jeans outfits paired with heeled sandals, or in the autumn months pair with coffee-coloured loafers with a tailored trouser look. And, if you're looking for ways to style the best wedding guest dresses, then this small handbag will be your new best friend.

Both bags have a crescent asymmetrical shape that makes the design sleek and modern; however, of course they have differences. The most obvious being the material. The Row bag is made from smooth calfskin, and the JW PEI handbag is made from vegan leather; however, aside from material choice, both these bags are high quality. Plus JW PEI has a brilliant reputation, and you can purchase most of their designs through Amazon, another winning factor.

Ultimately, this bag is a real game-changer for those who have always wanted a small, go-to handbag that has versatile styling options and gives off a high-end designer. And you don't have to part with thousands of pounds.

