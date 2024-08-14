If you've always wanted The Row's iconic Half Moon Handbag, we have an uncanny lookalike for a fraction of the price
This JW PEI shoulder bag offers luxury autumnal style without costing a fortune
Brown tones are trending for Autumn/Winter 2024, with designer collections heavily featuring chocolate, coffee, and deep reddish-browns, all hailed under the aesthetic of refined luxury.
And this bag from JW PEI is everything we want to see in a handbag, plus it has an uncanny resemblance to the iconic Half Moon Handbag from The Row, making it a winning staple for any autumn capsule wardrobe.
As a follower of The Row for years, their designs are something to aspire to, and I've had my eye on the half moon-shaped handbag since its arrival. The Row's minimalist designs are well-known for their understated and timeless appeal, and it's no wonder that lots of our favourite a-listers, such as Sienna Miller and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, have been spotted sporting their designs.
With this year's direction towards deep red and brown tones, their "raisin" option is at the top of my wishlist. However, at the ever-so-slightly steep price of £1410, this bag may be too aspirational for me, but luckily, I've found a bag with the same luxury feel which holds an uncanny resemblance at a fraction of the price.
This bag is sophisticated and practical, with just enough room for all of your essentials. Crafted from vegan leather, this bags reddish-brown hue will certainly add a touch of elegance to any outfit. And it boasts a designer look for a fraction of the price.
Capturing all the elegance and style of The Row's Half Moon bag, this reasonably-priced option is a must-have. And it's made from high-quality vegan leather, meaning it's ethically produced. This claret tone mimics a deep reddish brown tone that is very much in line with the fashion trends of 2024—a tone that's great for adding a touch of warmth to any outfit.
Style through the warmer months with light colour ways, such as timeless white jeans outfits paired with heeled sandals, or in the autumn months pair with coffee-coloured loafers with a tailored trouser look. And, if you're looking for ways to style the best wedding guest dresses, then this small handbag will be your new best friend.
Both bags have a crescent asymmetrical shape that makes the design sleek and modern; however, of course they have differences. The most obvious being the material. The Row bag is made from smooth calfskin, and the JW PEI handbag is made from vegan leather; however, aside from material choice, both these bags are high quality. Plus JW PEI has a brilliant reputation, and you can purchase most of their designs through Amazon, another winning factor.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Ultimately, this bag is a real game-changer for those who have always wanted a small, go-to handbag that has versatile styling options and gives off a high-end designer. And you don't have to part with thousands of pounds.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Louise Redknapp just wore the perfect summer cover-up piece that will solve all of our hot weather wardrobe dilemmas
We can see this becoming our most-worn purchase of the season
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Cat Deeley has the perfect denim holiday outfit – and it isn't what you'd think to pack in your suitcase
The This Morning presenter looked radiant on her recent solo getaway.
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Louise Redknapp just wore the perfect summer cover-up piece that will solve all of our hot weather wardrobe dilemmas
We can see this becoming our most-worn purchase of the season
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Emma Bunton nails simple chic with neon pink t-shirt, relaxed jeans and panama hat – her effortless look is so easy to recreate
The Spice Girl has enviable simple style
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Jasmine Harman's leopard print swimsuit and woven sunhat have us mesmerised - it's the end-of-summer holiday outfit that will never go out of style
Jasmine Harman's leopard print swimsuit has proved how wearable this pattern can be if you're looking to mix up your holiday wardrobe
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Claudia Schiffer’s vibrant red maxi skirt, beige long-sleeved top and raffia handbag is an unbeatable chic summer ensemble
We're adding bold and brilliant red to our wardrobe staples
By Molly Smith Published
-
Helen Skelton’s timeless black leggings and gym top are the ‘perfect pairing’ - we’re copying this stylish yet practical look for summer workouts
Helen Skelton has shown her style credentials with a stunning workout outfit for a walk in the hills that we can all recreate at home
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Wanting to channel Ganni's signature style? This M&S checked dress is identical to the gingham seersucker wrap dress
If you're wanting to give off Scandinavian chic look no further than M&S
By Molly Smith Published
-
Katie Holmes is the epitome of casual elegance in chunky fisherman sandals, oversized shirt and elevated joggers in New York
Katie Holmes has perfected that casual, comfy style and her oversized shirt, jogger and sandal combination is our new favourite
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Gabby Logan's chic embroidered blouse and white tailored trousers is a winning combination that we can't wait to recreate
On the Lorraine Show Gabby glowed in a stylish summer look - including a blouse from one of our favourite French brands
By Molly Smith Published