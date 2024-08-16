Teri Hatcher has declared summer is still in full swing with a gorgeous tiered floral dress we're eager to get our hands on

We've been all about transitional wardrobe staples this week, but summer hasn't left us quite yet. In fact, according to Teri Hatcher's glorious ensemble on This Morning earlier in the week, it's still in full swing.

Don't let overcast weather fool you into thinking your patterned dresses and summer capsule wardrobe staples are now redundant - the heat is very much here to stay for a while longer. But if, like us, you are struggling to find inspiration for fresh, seasonal outfits at this stage in the game, we've found the ideal source of inspiration.

Appearing on This Morning earlier in the week, Teri Hatcher wore a stunning tiered floral dress that, despite its simplicity, is exactly the sort of piece we'll be turning to until autumn fully sets in - and we've found where you can shop similar pieces for as little as £16.50...

A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning) A photo posted by on

Shop floral dresses

Viewers were quick to compliment Teri's look, with one commenting "I need to know where her dress is from 😍," and we felt exactly the same. After some digging, we found out that it's by an American brand called Red Dress and is surprisingly affordable at just $84. However, it is currently sold out and the label unfortunately doesn't ship to the UK.

Luckily, we've managed to uncover some pretty impressive alternatives on the British high street that are just as sophisticated and versatile as Teri's - and cheaper too.

Accessorize Botanical Strap Dress White £16.50 at Accessorize (was £55) If you love the tiered look and thin straps of Teri's dress, this is a brilliant alternative that is shockingly cheap in the sale. With playful ruffled hems and a flattering waist tie detail, it's a true summer wardrobe hero that will look right at home on a beach holiday or summer picnic. & Other Stories Floaty Strappy Midi Dress £87 at & Other Stories The standout feature of Teri's dress is undoubtedly the print and we've fallen in love with this similar but slightly more vibrant take from & Other Stories. Although the straight cut may not be everyone's first choice, it provides unmatched comfort and looks gorgeous when styled with some strappy sandals or pumps. Abercrombie Emerson Tiered Maxi Dress £90 at Abercrombie With a vintage-style silhouette and oversized floral print, this Abercrombie dress is endlessly sophisticated and looks far more expensive than it actually is. It might just be cream enough to work as one of the best wedding guest dresses, but we'll leave that up to your discretion...

There's no denying that floral prints have a distinct spring/summer feel that is trickier to style in the cooler months, but by the looks of this week's forecast there is plenty more sun to go around - and you'll want to be armed with a comfortable, chic dress to see you through.

Just like stripes or polka dots, classical florals have a timeless appeal that ensures you'll be happy to wear them year after year without feeling like your wardrobe is at all dated. But what makes Teri's dress a true standout is the white hue and vibrant floral motifs that have a more modern feel than moodier palettes.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

An investment like this will easily solve the dilemma of what to pack in hand luggage as it's a true all-rounder that will see you from the beach to formal dinners with minimal styling required - just opt for a simple pair of hoop earrings to channel Teri's look and let the dress speak for itself.

Shop hoop earrings

It appears as though Teri is sporting gold hoops with either pearl or crystal embellishments for added texture and sophistication, and they work beautifully to brighten up her complexion and make the look feel even more refined. Invest in a high-quality pair for yourself and wear them year-round for a simple yet chic finish.