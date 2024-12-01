This reversible bra by Spanx is reduced to just £15 - the bestselling style "fits like a second skin"

As a fashion editor and avid shopper, I've been on the lookout for the very best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals all weekend long, and I must say this Spanx bra really stopped me in my tracks.

It's the Spanx Breast of Both Worlds Reversible Comfort Bra, which is one of the very best bras for back fat. Think for a minute what it is you hate about the bras you wear now. This one has no seams, hooks or wires, and offers a smooth fit under any fitted clothing. It's super comfortable, and since it's available up to size 3XL, it's one of the best bras for large busts as well.

Shop Spanx Reversible Comfort Bra

But don't just take my word for it. A quick read through the reviews on Amazon tell you everything you need to know. One customer called it "easily the most comfortable top of this type I have ever owned", whilst another said it offers "the perfect amount of support".

One person commented that it "fits like a second skin", while another said "as someone who has struggled to find the perfect bra that offers both functionality and comfort, this bra has truly been a game-changer for me."

It's currently available on the Spanx website for £32 (reduced from £45) but Amazon has an even more amazing offer. For just £15, it's a third of the price of the RRP, and it's reversible so you're getting two for the price of one. That's girl maths right there!

It's machine washable, available in different colourways including classic black and nude, and it boasts removable pads for added lift. Finally - and this is a bugbear of mine - it's no roll. The ribbed underbust construction prevents the band from rolling up. Hurrah!

Spanx has long been one of the best brands in the business when it comes to shapewear, but their leggings, jeans and underwear are well worth checking out too - stock up with my tops picks below.

