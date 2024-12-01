This reversible bra by Spanx is reduced to just £15 - the bestselling style "fits like a second skin"

SPANX Breast of Both Worlds Reversible Comfort Bra
As a fashion editor and avid shopper, I've been on the lookout for the very best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals all weekend long, and I must say this Spanx bra really stopped me in my tracks.

It's the Spanx Breast of Both Worlds Reversible Comfort Bra, which is one of the very best bras for back fat. Think for a minute what it is you hate about the bras you wear now. This one has no seams, hooks or wires, and offers a smooth fit under any fitted clothing. It's super comfortable, and since it's available up to size 3XL, it's one of the best bras for large busts as well.

Shop Spanx Reversible Comfort Bra

Spanx Women's Comfort Bra
Spanx Breast of Both Worlds Reversible Comfort Bra

But don't just take my word for it. A quick read through the reviews on Amazon tell you everything you need to know. One customer called it "easily the most comfortable top of this type I have ever owned", whilst another said it offers "the perfect amount of support".

One person commented that it "fits like a second skin", while another said "as someone who has struggled to find the perfect bra that offers both functionality and comfort, this bra has truly been a game-changer for me."

It's currently available on the Spanx website for £32 (reduced from £45) but Amazon has an even more amazing offer. For just £15, it's a third of the price of the RRP, and it's reversible so you're getting two for the price of one. That's girl maths right there!

It's machine washable, available in different colourways including classic black and nude, and it boasts removable pads for added lift. Finally - and this is a bugbear of mine - it's no roll. The ribbed underbust construction prevents the band from rolling up. Hurrah!

Spanx has long been one of the best brands in the business when it comes to shapewear, but their leggings, jeans and underwear are well worth checking out too - stock up with my tops picks below.

Shop more Spanx Cyber Monday offers

Spanx Power Shorts

Spanx High Power Shorts

The Power Shorts are the original, and in my opinion, the best. Perfect for under any Christmas party outfits, and if you're still unsure whether or not to buy them, read our Spanx vs Maidenform shapewear review. It's not that you need shapewear, it's just that it really can give you a sleek silhouette and a boost in confidence.

Spanx Leggings

Spanx Leggings for Women Look at Me Now Seamless

Claudia Winkleman wears Spanx leggings on The Traitors - need we say more than that? They're perfect for teaming with chunky knits and biker boots all winter long, and there are fleece-lined and maternity options up for grabs too.

EveryWearFlare Jeans
Spanx EveryWear Flare Jeans

I bet you didn't know that you might just find the best jeans for your body type at Spanx, did you? They're available in petite and tall, as well as different washes. They make your bum look amazing, which is worth every penny!

