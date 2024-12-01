This reversible bra by Spanx is reduced to just £15 - the bestselling style "fits like a second skin"
The Spanx Breast of Both Worlds reversible comfort bra is reduced from £45
As a fashion editor and avid shopper, I've been on the lookout for the very best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals all weekend long, and I must say this Spanx bra really stopped me in my tracks.
It's the Spanx Breast of Both Worlds Reversible Comfort Bra, which is one of the very best bras for back fat. Think for a minute what it is you hate about the bras you wear now. This one has no seams, hooks or wires, and offers a smooth fit under any fitted clothing. It's super comfortable, and since it's available up to size 3XL, it's one of the best bras for large busts as well.
Shop Spanx Reversible Comfort Bra
But don't just take my word for it. A quick read through the reviews on Amazon tell you everything you need to know. One customer called it "easily the most comfortable top of this type I have ever owned", whilst another said it offers "the perfect amount of support".
One person commented that it "fits like a second skin", while another said "as someone who has struggled to find the perfect bra that offers both functionality and comfort, this bra has truly been a game-changer for me."
It's currently available on the Spanx website for £32 (reduced from £45) but Amazon has an even more amazing offer. For just £15, it's a third of the price of the RRP, and it's reversible so you're getting two for the price of one. That's girl maths right there!
It's machine washable, available in different colourways including classic black and nude, and it boasts removable pads for added lift. Finally - and this is a bugbear of mine - it's no roll. The ribbed underbust construction prevents the band from rolling up. Hurrah!
Spanx has long been one of the best brands in the business when it comes to shapewear, but their leggings, jeans and underwear are well worth checking out too - stock up with my tops picks below.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Shop more Spanx Cyber Monday offers
The Power Shorts are the original, and in my opinion, the best. Perfect for under any Christmas party outfits, and if you're still unsure whether or not to buy them, read our Spanx vs Maidenform shapewear review. It's not that you need shapewear, it's just that it really can give you a sleek silhouette and a boost in confidence.
Claudia Winkleman wears Spanx leggings on The Traitors - need we say more than that? They're perfect for teaming with chunky knits and biker boots all winter long, and there are fleece-lined and maternity options up for grabs too.
I bet you didn't know that you might just find the best jeans for your body type at Spanx, did you? They're available in petite and tall, as well as different washes. They make your bum look amazing, which is worth every penny!
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
-
-
This wax gives my stubbornly flat brows a feathered, laminated look in seconds - and it's 25% off
A quick fix for unruly brows, Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze is my pick of the Cyber Monday sales
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Emma Willis' festive porch channels 'gorgeous grotto' in the most magical way with foliage and shimmering lights
Emma's decked out doorway has got us ready to take our porches to the next level this December
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Sorry to my little black dress - Amal Clooney's ruby red sequins are making me embrace more festive colours
We're mesmerised by Amal's sequin midi dress
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Gillian Anderson styles UGG boots as formal wear in genius move to keep warm this winter
We'd never thought of styling our cosy UGGs like this before
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's North Face jacket is the extra-warm layer to bundle up in this winter
With a pair of leather gloves and a cosy oversized scarf, Jennifer Aniston battled the winter chill in style
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Gabby Logan's luxurious sequin dress is the party piece every wardrobe deserves
Nothing beats sequins for festive occasionwear - and we've found the ultimate dress
By Molly Smith Published
-
We're captivated by Trinny Woodall's unique festive outfit – her diamanté polka dot top and midi skirt are dazzling
Her outfit is one we wouldn't have thought of, but works so well for the festive season
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Helen Skelton's cosy-chic tartan coat and practical knit beanie are the elevated winter staples your wardrobe needs
The presenter kept warm in style wearing a knitted dress and a stunning tailored coat
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Calling all fans of Kate Moss for Topshop - her new high street collaboration just landed online
Prices for the new Zara x Kate Moss collection start at £17.99
By Molly Smith Published
-
Victoria Beckham transforms her signature black power suit into party wear with a sultry lace bodysuit
Victoria Beckham's latest outfit mixes business with pleasure
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published