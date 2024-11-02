Sienna Miller gives masterclass in styling white jeans for winter with beautiful shaggy coat and chunky biker boots - we love her laid-back bohemian style
Sienna Miller's winter style perfectly balances comfort, cosiness and style
We're taking styling notes from Sienna Miller this winter, with her cosy-chic jeans and shaggy coat pairing bringing a laid-back bohemian look to the cool months.
Everything we're seeing Sienna Miller step out in recently has immediately gone on our winter capsule wardrobe wish list. Her style is oh-so chic, and we especially love her her looks in the winter months as she effortlessly blends cosy causal wear with elevated, crisp accents for a timeless and classic look.
And it's not just her recent outfits that we adore, though we've fallen in love with her new autumn collection with M&S since we saw her wearing it. Right now, it's a throwback look from January of Sienna's that we're taking style notes from.
Shop Sienna Miller's Look
This stunning M&S coat has just been restocked after going viral online and it's clear to see why everyone adores it. Its beautiful textured fabric is so cosy, with the regular fit giving a comfortable and timeless look. The metal clip fastenings are so unique and we love the contrast between the beige material, suede accents and metal clips.
With a sleek and timeless wide-leg silhouette, these white jeans from Mango are a versatile and stylish piece to wear throughout the seasons. The denim style cotton fabric is so comfy for everyday wear, with the culotte-inspired design and frayed hem giving a laid-back look that's easy to style with a number of pieces you already own.
Made from a durable blend of cotton, this jumper boasts a simple and versatile plain design, with the classic crew neckline making it a layering staple to keep you warm throughout the season. At such an affordable price, and with reviewers raving about how 'lovely and warm' the style is, this jumper is sure to sell out soon.
These sleek and chic ankle boots are a winter staple for a number of reasons. Not only are they oh-so stylish with their shining hardware, almond toe and chunky sole, but they're comfortable too thanks to the plush memory foam cushioning in the insole. And, even better, the boots are waterproof too!
Made from recycled PETA-certified vegan leather, this stylish grey handbag is an everyday style that's as practical as it is stylish. The gleaming hardware brings just enough shimmer to the tote style, while the grey pairs effortlessly with numerous outfits.
We might have left summer behind, but there a few staples from the season that we still need in winter - and sunglasses are one of them. As the sun sets earlier in the day, protecting your eyes from the bright sunsets is super important and these black-framed sunglasses are a stylish way to do just that.
Giving a masterclass in how to style white jeans for winter, Sienna looked effortlessly chic in a pair of wide leg denim jeans. The off-white, creamy tone of the denim was crisp and bright without being too summery, with Sienna's choice of neutral toned, beige knitwear toning it down for a more muted look.
Her chunky knitwear is an autumn capsule wardrobe must-have. Her jumper was stunning, with the simple crew neckline, relaxed, slouchy fit and longline ribbed hem creating a super laid-back though elevated feel.
Leaning into this neutral tone, Sienna perfectly balanced elegance with casual wear by adding a statement shaggy coat to the outfit. We love the fluffy borg-type material that adds so much texture to her outfit, with the oversized fit and exaggerated collar creating a unique and laid-back look.
And her biker boots! The flat winter boots are a super versatile choice of footwear, being easily dressed down, like Sienna has done with her look, while also working to add a unique touch to more formal lunch and dinner outfits when paired with floral dresses or suit trousers.
Sienna's pair of biker boots boasts a sleek almond toe, comfortable ankle height and stylish buckle detailing at the side, which add interest to the simple ankle boot style for an elevated and chic feel.
Finishing her outfit with a practical grey cross body bag and pair of sophisticated black sunglasses, Sienna created a winter outfit that we're going to be wearing time and time again as the weather cools down.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
