Sienna Miller proves that you can still wear white jeans in winter - we're shopping similar styles for the season ahead
Effortlessly chic and easy to replicate this outfit is the ultimate go-to
Sienna Miller's 2022 look shows us exactly how to make denim basics look sophisticated and elevated—and it's is surprisingly easy to replicate for the season ahead.
The best wide leg jeans are a staple worth investing in, from wearing them through the warmer months into the winter, they work all year round. And this look from Sienna is a reminder that those favourite white jeans don't have to be excluded from your winter capsule wardrobe looks, and in fact, there are plenty of ways to style them. For example, team with leather ankle boots and a cosy piece of knitwear, and you're good to go.
This look reminds us that the simplest combinations can make the most impact. Attending the French Open in 2022 she pairs laid-back, white boyfriend-style jeans with the chicest heeled boots and a lightweight navy knit from Lacoste. It's a styling combination that works for any season and one that can be replicated for the colder months ahead too, layer a trench over the top for a finishing touch.
Shop Sienna's White Jeans Look
With a low-rise barrel leg jean fit these will become your new wardrobe obsession. Perfect for any occasion, you could style these with almost anything, from cosy knitwear to a sleek tailored blazer and heels.
Made from 100% wool, this jumper will be a life-long staple. In a classic navy tone you could pair this with almost anything, from cream tones to dark winter neutrals.
The cowboy boot silhouette has been heavily trending this year, and we love this a modern take on the style. These cream ankle boots feature a retro-feel with a stitched detail, an inside zip fastening and a chunky flared heel.
With a relaxed fit and wide legs these cream jeans are made from premium denim with a touch of stretch which makes them ideal for all-day-wear. Style with boots, loafers or even trainers.
This warm jumper is made from soft alpaca and merino wool fibres which are spun in Italy making it one of the best wool jumpers we've seen all year. The high neck and long sleeves make it a super flattering style that you'll get years of wear out of.
This look is a reminder that with just a few good-quality staples your outfit can look sophisticated and elevated with little effort. And with a go-to pair of good quality denim jeans, a classic knitwear piece and some stylish boots, you can create an effortless combination that is simple yet extremely chic. Wear this combination to the office, for weekend outings or even to a special occasion this winter.
