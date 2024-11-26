Sienna Miller's wide leg suit and striking brown boots are smart casual winter dressing at its very best

Sienna Miller expertly styled neutrals for winter in a camel-brown two piece suit and pair of warm-toned brown boots for an appearance in New York - and we love the minimal and near-monochrome look.

Sienna Miller has announced it; Neutrals are in for winter. You're going to want to fill your winter capsule wardrobe with tan tones, camel shades and rich warm-toned browns as, just days after she was spotted in a stunning beige denim co ord, Sienna has stepped out in a beautiful camel-coloured two piece suit and we've fallen in love with the luxurious look.

Seen out in New York where she attended a screening of Marion, Sienna cut a striking figure in a wide leg pair of suit trousers, a matching longline blazer and pair of almond toe heeled boots. Giving sophisticated dressing a casual edge, she finished off her look with a simple black vest top and icy-blue mini handbag - and we love her statement necklace too.

Sienna's trousers, which are the Max Mara Rimini Wool Trousers, boast a stunning and flattering fit, with a high-rise waistband elongating the leg. The wide leg fit is so chic, with the front pleat details giving the silhouette some light structure while still letting the style billow down and hang around the ankle in that relaxed, boho way Sienna is so known for.

The camel tone of both the trousers and the blazer is the perfect neutral shade for the winter months, bringing in tonnes of warmth and cosiness while still being muted and subtle. We love that she chose to keep the blazer undone for a more casual look, with her figure-hugging black vest top giving the formal look a more elevated casual feel that makes it as perfect as a Christmas party outfit as it does for wearing to work.

The longline style of the blazer goes a long way in adding to this more laid-back and boho feel, with the thigh-skimming hem and relaxed, slightly oversized fit playing into the wide leg silhouette of the trousers without overwhelming Sienna's frame or looking too un-fitted.

And Sienna's boots! We've seen her step out in these stunning rich and warm brown-toned boots on numerous occasions this year, with the pair working brilliantly alongside her other neutral outfits as they add a touch of luxe leather texture and a striking warm hue. The rounded, almond-shaped toe is so sleek and the wooden block heel is a great, vintage-inspired touch that really lets Sienna's love for boho style shine through.

Her statement gold necklace was another boho-inspired accessory, with the leather-look chain and eye-catching gold flower pendant drawing attention and adding a subtle gleaming touch to the look.

Her mini handbag is a rewear that she's been turning to a lot recently. The vintage Prada piece, which pops up now and again on sites like eBay, is a great staple accessory, with the pastel icy blue shade being a subtle yet striking colour that can introduce a playful element into more sophisticated and monochrome outfits.