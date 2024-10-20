Sienna Miller just inspired us to buy some leather trousers, after styling hers with a luxe-looking chevron knit
The actress added some edge to her usual boho style
Sienna Miller is no stranger to bringing back fashion of the past, with her M&S boho collection nodding to some of our favourite '00s trends. Her latest ensemble included striking leather trousers worn with an on-trend chevron knit and block sandals.
Sienna recently stepped out in London wearing this stylish combination to celebrate Dune: Part Two with her boyfriend, Oli Green. Her outfit comprised some throwback pieces, including a chevron-print Louis Vuitton knit from Nicolas Ghesquière’s Resort 2019 collection. Chevron print was originally a '70s trend that had a resurgence in the 2010s, giving her look a retro feel.
Matching black sandals to her leather trousers for a streamlined look, the fashion icon wore a pair from Pierre Hardy. Leather trousers could feel daunting as a fashion choice, but Sienna's look shows they can look understated and cool when teamed with a lightweight knit. We'll certainly be adding a pair to our autumn capsule wardrobe.
Shop Sienna's style
These bestselling leather trousers come in classic black and a brown shade for a softer look. Crafted from vegan leather, they're more affordable than leather trousers at £82 and there's a special offer where if you sign up to the website, the price drops down to £65.60.
This multi-coloured knit has the same retro style as Sienna's chevron top and will look fabulous with jeans or trousers. Plus it's currently in the sale for £27.
Her floaty chevron top softens the overall look, making it a wearable option for an evening out. The actor looked radiant with her long blonde hair worn loose, with a slight wave and natural makeup. To accessorise the look, Sienna wore a gold and cream choker necklace with an retro big-buckle belt and a grey top-handle bag.
“Fashion’s been in a place that’s really experimental and avant-garde,” Sienna recently told Vogue. “But this felt like, ‘Thank God we can be that girl again’.” Sienna's M&S collection incorporated in styles from the '90s and '00s with tie-dye and ombre prints, fills, tassels and cowboy-boot inspired flats. We can't wait to see what the fashion icon has in store next!
