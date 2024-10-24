Sienna Miller's 70s-style high waisted jeans and bold frilly knit were cosily nostalgic in the chicest way

Sienna Miller's combination of high waisted dark wash jeans and a frilly patterned knit channelled manor cosiness combined with a 70s-esque feel.

When it comes to styling jeans, Sienna is a style icon we love to look to for inspiration. Whether it be wide leg, straight leg or flared jeans, she never fails to expertly style her denim of choice to create sleek, stylish and timeless looks.

Looking back on her outfits over the years, we discovered a classic blend of high waisted jeans a statement knit that Sienna stepped out in when she attended the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2018/2019 show at Paris Fashion Week back in March 2018.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Jeans & Jumpers

Nailing simplistic styling with a dose of vibrance, Sienna looked elegant in a pair of high waisted straight leg jeans in a deep indigo wash, adding some fun and frills with a ruffled Louis Vuitton sweater featuring a colourful fair isle pattern.

Adding even more sophistication, Sienna chose a pair of block heeled black pumps which provided height to the sleek silhouette of her outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it came to accessories, a classic designer bag was the only way to go. Sienna wore the LV Epi Trunk Clutch in black and white leather, utilising the detachable leather and gold chain strap to drape the piece over her shoulder.

Sienna's slick of bright pink lipstick and a radiantly bronzed complexion added even more colour to the look, while her iconic baby blonde tresses were styled in a neat middle parting, letting her wavy locks perfectly frame her face.