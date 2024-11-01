Sienna Miller proved high street can look so expensive as she wore head-to-toe M&S in crisp white suit with animal print clutch

Sienna Miller is seen leaving Louie restaurant on October 29, 2024 in London, England
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Caitlin Elliott
By
published
in News

Sienna Miller showed that you don't have to splash out on high end labels and extortionately pricey pieces in order to channel serious sophistication, going head-to-toe high street in the most gorgeous M&S pieces.

While Sienna's wardrobe is jam-packed full of designer names and items with price tags most of us can only dream of being able to shop, she doesn't always opt for the likes of Chloé and Louis Vuitton whens she steps out for special nights.

The British fashion icon demonstrated exactly why a crisp white suit should be on our winter capsule wardrobe wish lists as she got glammed up to celebrate the launch of her new collection with M&S on October 29th.

Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Sienna's M&S Suit

Wool-Blend Double-Breasted BlazerExact Match
M&S X Sienna Miller Wool-Blend Double-Breasted Blazer

Wool-Blend TrousersExact Match
M&S X Sienna Miller Wool-Blend Trousers

Wool-Blend WaistcoatExact Match
Wool-Blend Waistcoat

Shop More M&S X Sienna Miller

Animal-Print Leather Clutch BagExact Match
Animal-Print Leather Clutch Bag

Chain-Detail Satin SandalsExact Match
M&S X Sienna Miller Chain-Detail Satin Sandals

Velvet Animal-Print Waistcoat
M&S X Sienna Miller Velvet Animal-Print Waistcoat

Looking gorgeous for the London night out, Sienna wore the etherial wool-blend three-piece suit from her new M&S X Sienna Miller collection, which is all available to shop now.

Looking elegant and timeless in the wide leg tailored trousers and classic singe-breasted blazer, Sienna took the look to the next level by wearing the matching waistcoat underneath.

Sienna Miller

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Instead of one of her best designer bags, Sienna added a dose of rich brown and golden tones with her slouchy leather animal print clutch, choosing to ditch the detachable gold chain strap and hold it tucked under her arm.

Adding some height and even more elegance to the sleek silhouette of the look, Sienna chose the Chain-Detail Satin Sandals from the collection - with the classic heels featuring a peep toe and ankle strap design.

All of the pieces from Sienna's look are available to buy from M&S now, with the entire collaboration making for the ultimate Christmas party one stop shop.

With fur coats, sparkles, satin and endless levels of chic, we'll certainly be snapping up a few pieces before they sell out.

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role. 

