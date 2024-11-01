Sienna Miller proved high street can look so expensive as she wore head-to-toe M&S in crisp white suit with animal print clutch
Sienna's high street look perfectly demonstrated how to wear winter whites with style
Sienna Miller showed that you don't have to splash out on high end labels and extortionately pricey pieces in order to channel serious sophistication, going head-to-toe high street in the most gorgeous M&S pieces.
While Sienna's wardrobe is jam-packed full of designer names and items with price tags most of us can only dream of being able to shop, she doesn't always opt for the likes of Chloé and Louis Vuitton whens she steps out for special nights.
The British fashion icon demonstrated exactly why a crisp white suit should be on our winter capsule wardrobe wish lists as she got glammed up to celebrate the launch of her new collection with M&S on October 29th.
Shop Sienna's M&S Suit
Exact Match
Exact Match
Exact Match
Shop More M&S X Sienna Miller
Exact Match
Exact Match
Looking gorgeous for the London night out, Sienna wore the etherial wool-blend three-piece suit from her new M&S X Sienna Miller collection, which is all available to shop now.
Looking elegant and timeless in the wide leg tailored trousers and classic singe-breasted blazer, Sienna took the look to the next level by wearing the matching waistcoat underneath.
Instead of one of her best designer bags, Sienna added a dose of rich brown and golden tones with her slouchy leather animal print clutch, choosing to ditch the detachable gold chain strap and hold it tucked under her arm.
Adding some height and even more elegance to the sleek silhouette of the look, Sienna chose the Chain-Detail Satin Sandals from the collection - with the classic heels featuring a peep toe and ankle strap design.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
All of the pieces from Sienna's look are available to buy from M&S now, with the entire collaboration making for the ultimate Christmas party one stop shop.
With fur coats, sparkles, satin and endless levels of chic, we'll certainly be snapping up a few pieces before they sell out.
Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role.
-
-
We're shopping Helen Skelton's khaki quilted jacket - the chicest staple for the winter days ahead
Stay effortless and cosy this winter with this fabulously versatile jacket
By Molly Smith Published
-
Duchess Sophie’s striding into winter in style - her gothic floral maxi skirt, fitted blazer and suede boots are our new favourite combination
The Duchess of Edinburgh's recent look brought together so many gorgeous pieces to create an elegant winter outfit we want to recreate
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Sienna Miller's 70s-style high waisted jeans and bold frilly knit were cosily nostalgic in the chicest way
Sienna never fails to look incredible in her jeans, whatever the style
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Sienna Miller just made a serious case for autumn pastels in a gorgeously boho outfit with astonishingly chic sunglasses
Forget browns and reds, Sienna just showed why pastels could be the autumn colour trend to watch
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Sienna Miller's crochet jumpsuit and sequin jacket is the comfy evening look we didn't know we needed
Sienna mastered laid-back glamour in a crochet and sequin combination
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
We're still dreaming of Sienna Miller's kooky boho trousers at Glastonbury - they're perfect for warm but overcast days
Sienna's festival fashion never fails - and we're still thinking about these statement trousers
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Sienna Miller's white and breezy Glastonbury jumpsuit is the heatwave fashion inspiration we needed
Sienna's summer fashion never fails to impress us - and this Glastonbury look is pure inspiration
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Sienna Miller just perfectly demonstrated how to style loose jeans with an outfit that will protect from the June chill
Once again, we're taking style notes from Sienna
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Sienna Miller is radiant in gorgeous lilac gown with puffed sleeves for special meeting with King Charles
Sienna Miller was a vision in purple for the star-studded event
By Lauren Hughes Published