Sienna Miller proved chic and comfy airport dressing is easy in a classic trench coat, jeans and striking apple red bag

Sienna's trench and jeans airport outfit just goes to show that travelling in style can be super simple

Sienna Miller
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By
published
in News

Sienna Miller's timeless camel trench coat, easy denim jeans, simple white tee and apple red shoulder bag was a laid-back airport outfit that's got us taking notes for next time want to travel in style.

Sienna's relaxed yet oh-so-chic style has been inspiring our capsule wardrobe picks for years - and she never fails to look impeccable, no matter what the season or event.

Her penchant for making anything look incredible, from her best jeans to a winter coats, is what makes her fashion so tempting to emulate - and we love to delve into the fashion archives to take inspiration from her older outfits.

Sienna Miller wearing a neutral trench coat and striking red bag at the airport

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Sienna Miller's Look

Radley Lace Up Ankle Boots
Radley Victoria Terrace 2.0 Lace Up Ankle Boots

These Radley boots are the perfect lookalike for Sienna's Lace-Up Leather Ankle Boots from Prada. They boast the same smooth leather finish, elegant lace up detail, and almond-shaped toe that creates a stunning vintage-inspired look. The mid block heel is comfortable for all-day wear and the zip fastening ensures they're easy to get on and off too.

Mango straight-fit jeans
Mango Blanca Straight-fit Cropped Jeans

With a straight leg, cropped hem and medium-rise waist, these denim jeans are simple, chic and flattering. The dark blue hue is so versatile, matching Sienna's style perfectly, and we love the slightly worn look of the denim that gives a laid-back and lived in feel to the style. Pair with some suede boots for a casual look or elevate the jeans with some heels.

H&M Trench Coat
H&M Twill Trench Coat

Unlined for a relaxed fit and casual look, this trench coat from H&M is a stylish and practical layering piece for the cooler seasons. The longline style is so chic, with the sharp, wide peak lapels and detachable tie belt making this a classic and timeless style that can be worn with any outfit, no matter the occasion.

Red handbag with long strap from Mango
Mango Shopper Shoulder Bag

With a similar shape to Sienna's Louis Vuitton handbag, this Mango style is a vastly more affordable piece to help you get her look. Boasting the same two-strap style, with a short carry handle and a longer crossbody strap, you can easily change up your look and we love the bold, bright red tone - especially for autumn.

Nordstrom Tapered Hoop Earrings
Nordstrom Demifine Tapered Hoop Earrings

Plated with shining sterling silver, these hoop earrings from Nordstrom are an elevated everyday style that will bring a subtle shining look to any outfit. The tapered and subtly contoured style is so chic and is perfect for any occasion. Plus, they're also available in gold if silver isn't your tone.

Timberland lace up boots with heel
Timberland Allington Heights Water Resistant Boot

Take on the wet autumn and winter weather in style with these water resistant boots from Timberland. We love that the premium-looking leather is practical as well as chic, with the chunky block heel and rugged sole making this style comfortable to wear and easy to walk in. If that's not enough, these boots also boast a memory foam cushioning for ultimate comfort.

Take her airport look from 2018 as just one example. Keeping things casual as she landed in LA, Sienna stepped out in a flattering, straight-cut pair of mid-rise denim jeans and a white T-shirt, along with a classic trench and cool accessories.

Creating the ultimate travel-in-style outfit, Sienna layered the relaxed-fit trench coat over her loose-fitting white tee, with the coat's soft fabric, slouchy silhouette and midi length bringing an effortlessly cool touch to the style.

The warm, neutral shade of the flattering coat was stunning, creating a soft and flowing feel that's ideal for a day of travelling.

Sienna Miller's airport outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adding a serious pop of colour, Sienna accessorised with a striking apple red shoulder bag that really tied the outfit together. The soft leather, practical cross body strap and sleek design of the Louis Vuitton Capucines Bag make it easily one of the best investment designer bags you can get your hands on.

Sienna kept the rest of her accessorising simple with a long, gold chain necklace and pair of oversized hoop earrings. Large-framed sunglasses protected her eyes from the flash of paparazzi cameras and, while that's not something we're likely to experience, a solid pair of sunnies are a style staple we don't like to leave in summer.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸