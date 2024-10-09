Sienna Miller proved chic and comfy airport dressing is easy in a classic trench coat, jeans and striking apple red bag

Sienna Miller's timeless camel trench coat, easy denim jeans, simple white tee and apple red shoulder bag was a laid-back airport outfit that's got us taking notes for next time want to travel in style.

Sienna's relaxed yet oh-so-chic style has been inspiring our capsule wardrobe picks for years - and she never fails to look impeccable, no matter what the season or event.

Her penchant for making anything look incredible, from her best jeans to a winter coats, is what makes her fashion so tempting to emulate - and we love to delve into the fashion archives to take inspiration from her older outfits.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Sienna Miller's Look

Radley Victoria Terrace 2.0 Lace Up Ankle Boots £159 at M&S These Radley boots are the perfect lookalike for Sienna's Lace-Up Leather Ankle Boots from Prada. They boast the same smooth leather finish, elegant lace up detail, and almond-shaped toe that creates a stunning vintage-inspired look. The mid block heel is comfortable for all-day wear and the zip fastening ensures they're easy to get on and off too. Mango Blanca Straight-fit Cropped Jeans £35.99 at Mango With a straight leg, cropped hem and medium-rise waist, these denim jeans are simple, chic and flattering. The dark blue hue is so versatile, matching Sienna's style perfectly, and we love the slightly worn look of the denim that gives a laid-back and lived in feel to the style. Pair with some suede boots for a casual look or elevate the jeans with some heels. H&M Twill Trench Coat £49.99 at H&M Unlined for a relaxed fit and casual look, this trench coat from H&M is a stylish and practical layering piece for the cooler seasons. The longline style is so chic, with the sharp, wide peak lapels and detachable tie belt making this a classic and timeless style that can be worn with any outfit, no matter the occasion. Mango Shopper Shoulder Bag £48.67 at Nordstrom With a similar shape to Sienna's Louis Vuitton handbag, this Mango style is a vastly more affordable piece to help you get her look. Boasting the same two-strap style, with a short carry handle and a longer crossbody strap, you can easily change up your look and we love the bold, bright red tone - especially for autumn. Nordstrom Demifine Tapered Hoop Earrings £28.40 at Nordstrom Plated with shining sterling silver, these hoop earrings from Nordstrom are an elevated everyday style that will bring a subtle shining look to any outfit. The tapered and subtly contoured style is so chic and is perfect for any occasion. Plus, they're also available in gold if silver isn't your tone. Timberland Allington Heights Water Resistant Boot £121.71 at Nordstrom Take on the wet autumn and winter weather in style with these water resistant boots from Timberland. We love that the premium-looking leather is practical as well as chic, with the chunky block heel and rugged sole making this style comfortable to wear and easy to walk in. If that's not enough, these boots also boast a memory foam cushioning for ultimate comfort.

Take her airport look from 2018 as just one example. Keeping things casual as she landed in LA, Sienna stepped out in a flattering, straight-cut pair of mid-rise denim jeans and a white T-shirt, along with a classic trench and cool accessories.

Creating the ultimate travel-in-style outfit, Sienna layered the relaxed-fit trench coat over her loose-fitting white tee, with the coat's soft fabric, slouchy silhouette and midi length bringing an effortlessly cool touch to the style.

The warm, neutral shade of the flattering coat was stunning, creating a soft and flowing feel that's ideal for a day of travelling.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adding a serious pop of colour, Sienna accessorised with a striking apple red shoulder bag that really tied the outfit together. The soft leather, practical cross body strap and sleek design of the Louis Vuitton Capucines Bag make it easily one of the best investment designer bags you can get your hands on.

Sienna kept the rest of her accessorising simple with a long, gold chain necklace and pair of oversized hoop earrings. Large-framed sunglasses protected her eyes from the flash of paparazzi cameras and, while that's not something we're likely to experience, a solid pair of sunnies are a style staple we don't like to leave in summer.