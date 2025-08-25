Don't start shopping for your autumn wardrobe until you've seen Sian Welby's chic shirt and dusty pink trousers

I often find fashion inspiration from the presenters of This Morning. From Lisa Snowdon and Cat Deeley to Rochelle Humes' suede skirt, every day the hosts nail it with their outfit choices. And the latest look to grab my attention is a shirt and trousers combination worn by Sian Welby.

The 38-year-old looked amazing in a chic white shirt by Odd Muse and a pair of dusty pink Reiss trousers, which she expertly finished with a pair of open-toe Mango heels. The whole outfit looked fabulous on the star, and her softly-toned ensemble is perfect if you are looking for summer outfits to wear to work, but also if you are on the hunt for some new pieces to take your wardrobe into autumn. Her outfit is wonderfully versatile and will work seamlessly from season to season.

Love the look as much as I do? You can find her exact outfit, as well as some similar pretty pink trouser options below. Thank me later!

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Shop Sian's look

Exact Match Odd Muse The Ultimate Muse Loungewear Shirt £65 at Odd Muse This super soft shirt features neat covered buttons, plus an oversized collar and cuffs to give it a retro feel. There are also matching trousers available to complete the co-ord. Exact Match Reiss Priya Twill Patch-Pocket Flared Trousers in Pink £150 at Reiss These tailored flares have a crisp and sharp feel to them that will update your office attire or add a smart feel to your after-hours wardrobe. There are five other colours to choose from too. Exact Match Mango Pointed Heel Sandals £35.99 at Mango These pointed, open toe sandals will make a chic footnote to any outfit, but don't hang around as they have been hugely popular and there's only a couple of sizes left.

Shop more pink trousers

Powdery pink hues are very easy to style up as they will work with more colours than you might expect, and they are not just reserved for the sunnier seasons. While softer shades work beautifully for spring and summer, you can easily give a pink pair of trousers an autumnal feel by buddying them up with crisp white pieces like Sian, or wear your pair with deep burgundy or grey items.

Add some shiny gold jewels for a little more oomph, and you'll be all set for both AM and PM plans.