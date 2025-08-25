Don't start shopping for your autumn wardrobe until you've seen Sian Welby's chic shirt and dusty pink trousers
The TV presenter opted for soft and pretty separates that will work brilliantly right now and into next season
I often find fashion inspiration from the presenters of This Morning. From Lisa Snowdon and Cat Deeley to Rochelle Humes' suede skirt, every day the hosts nail it with their outfit choices. And the latest look to grab my attention is a shirt and trousers combination worn by Sian Welby.
The 38-year-old looked amazing in a chic white shirt by Odd Muse and a pair of dusty pink Reiss trousers, which she expertly finished with a pair of open-toe Mango heels. The whole outfit looked fabulous on the star, and her softly-toned ensemble is perfect if you are looking for summer outfits to wear to work, but also if you are on the hunt for some new pieces to take your wardrobe into autumn. Her outfit is wonderfully versatile and will work seamlessly from season to season.
Love the look as much as I do? You can find her exact outfit, as well as some similar pretty pink trouser options below. Thank me later!
Shop Sian's look
Exact Match
This super soft shirt features neat covered buttons, plus an oversized collar and cuffs to give it a retro feel. There are also matching trousers available to complete the co-ord.
Exact Match
These tailored flares have a crisp and sharp feel to them that will update your office attire or add a smart feel to your after-hours wardrobe. There are five other colours to choose from too.
Exact Match
These pointed, open toe sandals will make a chic footnote to any outfit, but don't hang around as they have been hugely popular and there's only a couple of sizes left.
Shop more pink trousers
This straight leg pair will look great with a fresh white shirt and heels, or give them a casual feel with your best white trainers and a Breton striped top while the sun is still shining.
Wide leg trousers can be very flattering as they fit at the waist and then skim over hips for a sleek and easy silhouette. Shop the best shoes to wear with wide leg trousers in our handy guide.
If you love the colour but prefer patterned pieces, this striped pair has got your name written all over them. Wear them with beige, soft grey or this summer's butter yellow.
Powdery pink hues are very easy to style up as they will work with more colours than you might expect, and they are not just reserved for the sunnier seasons. While softer shades work beautifully for spring and summer, you can easily give a pink pair of trousers an autumnal feel by buddying them up with crisp white pieces like Sian, or wear your pair with deep burgundy or grey items.
Add some shiny gold jewels for a little more oomph, and you'll be all set for both AM and PM plans.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
