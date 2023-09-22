Sharon Stone's all-leather camel suit proves that she's the coolest woman out there

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sharon Stone looked undeniably cool in a camel coloured suit made entirely of leather to Milan Fashion Week and we're aiming to copy the look as soon as possible.

The stars have been showing up in style (as expected) for Milan Fashion Week. From Scarlett Johansson and Emma Watson wearing twin Prada bags to Julia Roberts and Ryan Gosling showing up together at a show wearing matching black outfits, there's no stopping to the sartorial inspiration that has struck this week. Sharon Stone is just another one of those celebs who is showing up killing the fashion game, and giving us major outfit inspiration for fall 2023.

The Casino star attended the Tod's fashion show on 22 September, and make quite the strong case for an all leather suit.

The look was simple, yet effective - combining elements of office wear and menswear silhouettes to create this sort of cool girl, "What, this old thing? I dug it out of my closet" energy.

The all-leather suit was a bright camel colour, which contrasted perfectly with the actress' bleached hair, which she slicked back into a "wet" hairstyle. On the suit were some black button that kept the sleeveless vest top together, exposing her tan and toned arms.

The pants were of the exact same hue, and boasted a wide leg silhouette, allowing for a comfortable fit. She also opted for a brown leather crossbody bag with gold hardware to match the suit, as well as a pair of dark brown leather shoes that helped bring out the dark colour of the buttons.

The star also boasted accessories to the nines, wearing multiple layered necklaces, including a thin gold penchant with a chain, and then a larger necklace that was more reminiscent of a choker length, featuring a diamond-shaped black and silver pendant on the end of it.

Get Sharon Stone's all-leather camel suit

Unfortunately, since Sharon Stone's all-leather camel suit is from Tod's, and the pieces will set you back quite the pretty penny. And, if you can believe it, it's not so easy to source a brown, all-leather pantsuit for women. Never fear, though, dear reader - we found a "dupe" (as the kids say) that gives off those same powerful pantsuit vibes, and it won't set you back a whole paycheck.

VEGAN LEATHER TUNIC, $77 (£62) | Banana Republic Soft and smooth, this faux leather looks and feels luxurious. With a notch vee neckline, and wide three-quarter length sleeves with raw edge, this top screams cool and will draw attention anywhere you go.