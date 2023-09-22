Scarlett Johansson and Emma Watson just wore the same Prada bag in completely different ways - and we found a £20 alternative that looks identical

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Scarlett Johansson and Emma Watson just wore the same Prada bag in completely different ways for Milan fashion week - and we found a £20 alternative to the structured bag that looks almost identical.

Prada bags are no easy acquisition - unless you're an A-list Hollywood celebrity, of course. Turns out, both Scarlett Johnasson and Emma Watson are both in attendance at Milan Fashion Week, and have both coolly sported the same Prada purse for the occasion - leading us to believe that this bag's shape might just be the most trending bag of fall 2023.

Emma Watson wore the Prada Arqué in the black leather colour, pairing it with a super elegant outfit - an LBD.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a move apropos to her location, the actress was attending Prada's Spring/Summer 2024 show in Milan when she sported the chic bag, pairing it with a slinky and simple LBD, which featured a super elegant halter neck.

ScarJo, on the other hand, wore the bag in a totally different way - pairing it with a less traditional look than Emma's. The Asteroid City actress wore her Prada purse and additional designer attire with a trendier outfit - a long black slip skirt with a subtle floral pattern, a loose-fitting black sweater, and some rather clunky Prada loafers, which really rounded out the whole look.

While Emma looked slightly more elegant and sophisticated in nature, ScarJo's look proved to be more trendy - and cold weather appropriate - proving that this bag can span seasons and aesthetics easily.

Although these two women wore the bag completely differently to the same show, it really exemplifies just how versatile this staple purse can be - but of course, it comes at a price.

(Image credit: David Fisher/ Shutterstock)

The Prada Arqué leather bag, the bag in question, will set you back about £2200 - which, of course, is a bit of a hefty load. Fortunately though, if you're staring with desperation at the bag in these photos (like we are), we found an Amazon lookalike that's a whole £2180 less than this trendy Prada. In case math isn't your strong suit, allow us to simplify: this Amazon dupe for the Prada Arqué is only £20.