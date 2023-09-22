Scarlett Johansson and Emma Watson just wore the same Prada bag in completely different ways - and we found a £20 alternative that looks identical
Amazon strikes again with the designer "dupes"
Scarlett Johansson and Emma Watson just wore the same Prada bag in completely different ways for Milan fashion week - and we found a £20 alternative to the structured bag that looks almost identical.
Prada bags are no easy acquisition - unless you're an A-list Hollywood celebrity, of course. Turns out, both Scarlett Johnasson and Emma Watson are both in attendance at Milan Fashion Week, and have both coolly sported the same Prada purse for the occasion - leading us to believe that this bag's shape might just be the most trending bag of fall 2023.
Emma Watson wore the Prada Arqué in the black leather colour, pairing it with a super elegant outfit - an LBD.
In a move apropos to her location, the actress was attending Prada's Spring/Summer 2024 show in Milan when she sported the chic bag, pairing it with a slinky and simple LBD, which featured a super elegant halter neck.
ScarJo, on the other hand, wore the bag in a totally different way - pairing it with a less traditional look than Emma's. The Asteroid City actress wore her Prada purse and additional designer attire with a trendier outfit - a long black slip skirt with a subtle floral pattern, a loose-fitting black sweater, and some rather clunky Prada loafers, which really rounded out the whole look.
While Emma looked slightly more elegant and sophisticated in nature, ScarJo's look proved to be more trendy - and cold weather appropriate - proving that this bag can span seasons and aesthetics easily.
Although these two women wore the bag completely differently to the same show, it really exemplifies just how versatile this staple purse can be - but of course, it comes at a price.
The Prada Arqué leather bag, the bag in question, will set you back about £2200 - which, of course, is a bit of a hefty load. Fortunately though, if you're staring with desperation at the bag in these photos (like we are), we found an Amazon lookalike that's a whole £2180 less than this trendy Prada. In case math isn't your strong suit, allow us to simplify: this Amazon dupe for the Prada Arqué is only £20.
Monwestck Saddle Bag Shoulder Bag For Women in Black, $20 (£16) | Amazon
This saddle bag is made of high quality PU leather fabric and polyester lining and features a zipper closure. It's size also is perfect for those who might need to carry a few extra items throughout the day, making it the perfect bag for every day use.
