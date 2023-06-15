Scarlett Johansson's amazing white dress proves 80s style is back
The actress wore the '80s-inspired look on the red carpet for Wes Anderson's new movie 'Asteroid City'
Scarlett Johansson recently attended the premiere of her new film 'Asteroid City' wearing the coolest, 80s-inspired white dress.
Scarlett - who also has her own clean skincare line - attended the premiere of her upcoming film Asteroid City, directed by Wes Anderson and starring other A-listers like Tom Hanks, Margot Robbie, and Steve Carrell. While walking the carpet arm and arm with her husband and Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, she absolutely stunned in a fabulous white dress that totally gave off 80s prom vibes - but, ya know, in a fashionable way.
The white gown, designed by Carolina Herrera, was made for the designer's Resort 2024 collection, and the Black Widow star pulled off the perfect balance of summer chic and red carpet glamour.
The floor-length white dress featured a halter neck with thin straps, and gorgeous ruched detailing up the torso - then finished to the floor with a drop-waist skirt that fell right to her ankles. The most noticeable detail, perhaps, is the massive white flower placed right at the center of the actress' chest, adding an element of whimsy to the otherwise no-frills gown.
To finish the look, she rocked a pair of glittery pump heels with a steel toe accent at the tip, giving just a bit of edge to the look. She also donned a pair of glamorous pearl drop earrings to accessorize the already fab dress.
This isn't the first time the Asteroid City star has worn a red carpet style that totally gave 80s vibes - just months ago in November 2022, the actress wore a chic, tailored pantsuit that was lowkey serving 80s workwear energy.
For this look, she sported a black tailored peplum-style top that cinched at the waist for some added figure definition. With the strapless top, she wore a pair of matching black tailored pants with a wide-leg silhouette. To top the whole look off, she wore a pair of peep-toe platform heels, some gold hoops, and a chunky gold chain link necklace to add some glitz to the chic workwear look.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
