Sharon Stone's chic tailored two-piece just made a case for bringing back this timeless pattern

When it comes to looking sharp, few ensembles beat a well-crafted suit, and Sharon Stone's recent 'borrowed-from-the-boys' outfit gave a nod to the ever-growing tailoring aesthetic that dominated spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, and it's set to continue into fall and beyond.

Stepping out in a timeless, monochromatic houndstooth two-piece, the star looked polished but relaxed in a buttoned-up, double-breasted blazer and slim-leg tailored pants. Appearing to wear nothing underneath, the A-list actress opted for a short, square diamond necklace to accentuate her neckline and polished black brogue-esque boots to complete her look. Adding a contrasting color, Stone selected a cherry red handbag to soften her outfit.

A long-line, double-breasted blazer has the potential to overwhelm an ensemble, but by selecting slim leg pants, Sharon Stone balances her outfit with ease. The red purse is a great way of adding a directional twist, and the color combination of black, white and red is exceptionally powerful, delivering an almost retro feel.

Sharon Stone's black, white and red outfit combo is a retro aesthetic that packs a punch

The black and white houndstooth design is a timeless choice and delivers a retro feel to Stone's overall look. Tailoring has enjoyed a huge boost this season, and this is a trend we expect to continue for several seasons, making it a strong investment.

Not only does a well-tailored two-piece, in particular women's pants suit, look chic and put together, the individual jacket and pants can be separated out and worn with other items to maximize the cost-per-wear of your purchase.

Sharon Stone's handbag is the much-lusted-after Mugler Fang shoulder bag. Available in numerous colors, the cherry-red hue adds a powerful burst to an otherwise muted ensemble. When putting together monochromatic outfits, adding one bold accessory can change your outfit in an instant. In fact, it's a great way of bringing past season's favorites up-to-date.

Sharon Stone's smartly tailored suit is a piece she could wear time and again, thanks to its classic silhouette and colorway. When it comes to investing in great tailoring, it's always wise to think about styles that can be worn multiple times, and for many seasons to come to get maximum cost-per-wear.

While color trends come and go, monochromatic hues will always have a place in our wardrobe, and while some seasons houndstooth is front and center, this classic pattern never truly disappears, so it's one you can guarantee plenty of wear from.

To ensure your suited and booted ensemble always looks polished, keep accessories simple, and add in only one contrast color to accent your look, but ensure the overall finish is elegant.