Twist seam jeans is the new denim trend you need to know - just ask Serena Williams and Jennifer Lopez
Jeans with a twist...
When you've no idea what else to wear, jeans always come to the rescue. It's still far too cold for dresses, so jumpers and jeans are what I'm reaching for each day. But if you're after a more modern silhouette than the same old denim you've been wearing for years then you've come to the right place.
You'll no doubt have heard that baggy silhouettes are huge at the moment, and you'll probably be very familiar with barrel leg jeans (side note: if you haven't tried them yet, you must. Trust me!).
But there's a denim trend for 2025 that you might not have on your radar yet, and it's almost a sister style to the incredibly flattering barrel leg. Allow me to introduce you to twist seam jeans. Making seams take centre stage, these styles have been championed by designer labels like Toteme and Givenchy, and feature seams that run around the leg, rather than just straight up and down the side.
Serena Williams planted the twist seam seed in our minds all the way back in July last year, wearing a pair of JW Anderson jeans with a cropped white wrap around shirt. It's denim, but certainly not as you know it!
Shop Serena's look
Exact match
Often denim takes a back seat to other, more statement pieces in our wardrobe, but these Twisted Workwear jeans are made to be the star of the show. They feature the JW Anderson anchor logo on a pocket at the front, and even though they're straight leg, the seams give the illusion of a more tapered shape.
AllSaints might be famous for its leather jackets, but I can't recommend their denim more highly. The stepped hem on these takes the asymmetric seam detailing a step further, and you can see how well they would work with your best winter boots.
Jennifer Lopez is also a big fan of this denim trend. She's pictured below in December, looking very cosy indeed in her Rails jeans, paired with a Polo Ralph Lauren cardigan and R13 suede combat boots
Shop Jennifer's look
Exact match
JLo's jeans are a wide leg cut, and the eye-catching wrap around seams will elongate your legs Hurrah! Add a platform UGG boot alternative and it's the ideal outfit to keep you looking stylish throughout the cold snap.
There are very limited sizes left in these jeans, which goes to show just how popular they've been so far this season. You have to try the voluminous silhouette to see just how confidence-boosting they can be!
These are a great match for Jennifer's jeans, but for a fraction of the price. They're proof that mixing up the seams is such a great way to elevate denim. It doesn't always have to be a fresh cut or eye-catching colour, it can actually be something as subtle as the seams!
Caroline is Fashion Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
