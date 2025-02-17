I can't get Scarlett Johansson's LBD out of my head - she styled it in the most sophisticated way
Trust me, you'll want to take notes from this Prada look
Scarlett Johansson just gave us a masterclass in how to style a little black dress as she attended the SNL 50th Anniversary Special. Wearing a black Prada midi dress with a diamante trimmed bodice and straps, she opted for simple silver heeled sandals, sparkling diamond jewellery and slicked-back hair.
There's a reason the little black dress remains a go-to, especially when looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy or a dress with a sleek and shaping silhouette. The dark hue is universally flattering and remains one of the best choices for date night outfits, special occasions or for smart work events. However, styling a little black dress is something of an art which Scarlett has nailed perfectly.
Everything about this look works together; from the strappy silver heels to her diamond tennis bracelet, these glittering details elevate the dress without overpowering it. Plus the added diamante straps and sparkling embellishments on the garment truly make it shine.
Shop LBDs
This velvet slip dress is framed by the thin straps and it has a soft cowl neckline that drapes in the most flattering way. Style this with your favourite pair of slingback or strappy heels for a winning look.
This v-neck dress has a flattering ruched waist and a luxurious drape, which makes it a great choice for evening occasions. Plus, it's an uncanny match for Victoria Beckham's Ruched Maxi-Dress and is a fraction of the price.
How to accessorise
Add a touch of sparkle to your current jewellery collection with these hoop earrings. Wear solo or pair with the sparkling tennis bracelet for the perfect eveningwear set.
This sterling silver Tennis Bracelet is decorated with a line of clear cubic zirconia which make it truly shine. Add this piece to your everyday rotation for a luxurious finish touch.
If you're looking for a way to wear a little black dress that feels more elevated and glamorous, opting for silver sparkling jewellery instantly elevates this refined design. And you can get creative with how you do this, for example, a sequined shawl or a diamante clutch bag will equally do the trick.
This isn't the only look from Scarlett that's caught our eye recently, we're still thinking about her effortlessly cool Sorel boots that she teamed with wide leg tailored trousers and a cosy black jacket, for a cool-weather outfit that's certainly worth recreating.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Sarah Jessica Parker just went all out with sparkles in glimmering midi dress and matching crossbody
Sarah Jessica Parker has made a case for wearing sparkles outside of party season and her midi dress and bag are so dazzling
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Golden style rules we can learn from French women
We asked French fashion experts how to emulate French style
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker just went all out with sparkles in glimmering midi dress and matching crossbody
Sarah Jessica Parker has made a case for wearing sparkles outside of party season and her midi dress and bag are so dazzling
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Think head-to-toe leopard print is too much? Amanda Holden shows how elegant it can be with exquisite three-piece suit
The BGT star proved there's no such thing as too much animal print
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's way to wear pinstripe at BAFTA New York was streets ahead of the demure trend
Pinstripe is back in a big way – something Jennifer knew years ago
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Wow! Celia Imrie just conquered the BAFTAs red carpet with her impeccable ageless style
Classic, timeless and chic, the Bridget Jones star wowed on the red carpet
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Winslet oozes class in midnight green gown - we’re adding this elegant colour to our wardrobes
The gown might be a designer piece, but her style is so easy to recreate
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Holly Willoughby's snake mini skirt with basic black tee is easy print styling inspiration
Holly's fail-safe outfit formula will see you into spring in style
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Think a black dress is boring? Jennifer Aniston proved it's anything but with this memorable monochrome styling
We're taking notes from Jennifer Aniston's simple, sleek and sophisticated style
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Shania Twain's thigh high boots and tartan skirt blend make for a cosy transitional outfit you'll want to wear on repeat
Shania gave the traditional tartan look a super modern update with her thigh high boots and colourful knitwear
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published