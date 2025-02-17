I can't get Scarlett Johansson's LBD out of my head - she styled it in the most sophisticated way

Trust me, you'll want to take notes from this Prada look

Image of Scarlett Johansson
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Molly Smith
By
published
in News

Scarlett Johansson just gave us a masterclass in how to style a little black dress as she attended the SNL 50th Anniversary Special. Wearing a black Prada midi dress with a diamante trimmed bodice and straps, she opted for simple silver heeled sandals, sparkling diamond jewellery and slicked-back hair.

There's a reason the little black dress remains a go-to, especially when looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy or a dress with a sleek and shaping silhouette. The dark hue is universally flattering and remains one of the best choices for date night outfits, special occasions or for smart work events. However, styling a little black dress is something of an art which Scarlett has nailed perfectly.

Everything about this look works together; from the strappy silver heels to her diamond tennis bracelet, these glittering details elevate the dress without overpowering it. Plus the added diamante straps and sparkling embellishments on the garment truly make it shine.

Image of Scarlett Johansson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop LBDs

Image of black dress
Black Velvet Cowl Neck Trixie Midi Dress

This velvet slip dress is framed by the thin straps and it has a soft cowl neckline that drapes in the most flattering way. Style this with your favourite pair of slingback or strappy heels for a winning look.

Image of black dress
Ghost Crepe V-Neck Midi Tea Dress

This v-neck dress has a flattering ruched waist and a luxurious drape, which makes it a great choice for evening occasions. Plus, it's an uncanny match for Victoria Beckham's Ruched Maxi-Dress and is a fraction of the price.

Image of black dress
Mango Dress with Draped Waist

With a floaty fabric and a luxurious draped waist this piece will not only fit and flatter your figure but it will keep your comfortable all day long too. Style with a tailored blazer and silver accessories.

How to accessorise

Image of sparkling earrings
Pandora Timeless Pavé Single-row Hoop Earrings

Add a touch of sparkle to your current jewellery collection with these hoop earrings. Wear solo or pair with the sparkling tennis bracelet for the perfect eveningwear set.

Image of tennis bracelet
Pandora Sparkling Tennis Bracelet

This sterling silver Tennis Bracelet is decorated with a line of clear cubic zirconia which make it truly shine. Add this piece to your everyday rotation for a luxurious finish touch.

Image of silver strappy heels
Open Edit Taytum Ankle Strap Sandal

With the chicest squared-off toe and sculptural heel these shoes will become your new go-to for special occasions. From pairing with a wedding guest dress to adding to wide leg tailored trousers, the styling options are endless.

If you're looking for a way to wear a little black dress that feels more elevated and glamorous, opting for silver sparkling jewellery instantly elevates this refined design. And you can get creative with how you do this, for example, a sequined shawl or a diamante clutch bag will equally do the trick.

This isn't the only look from Scarlett that's caught our eye recently, we're still thinking about her effortlessly cool Sorel boots that she teamed with wide leg tailored trousers and a cosy black jacket, for a cool-weather outfit that's certainly worth recreating.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸