I can't get Scarlett Johansson's LBD out of my head - she styled it in the most sophisticated way

Scarlett Johansson just gave us a masterclass in how to style a little black dress as she attended the SNL 50th Anniversary Special. Wearing a black Prada midi dress with a diamante trimmed bodice and straps, she opted for simple silver heeled sandals, sparkling diamond jewellery and slicked-back hair.

There's a reason the little black dress remains a go-to, especially when looking for stylish dresses to hide a tummy or a dress with a sleek and shaping silhouette. The dark hue is universally flattering and remains one of the best choices for date night outfits, special occasions or for smart work events. However, styling a little black dress is something of an art which Scarlett has nailed perfectly.

Everything about this look works together; from the strappy silver heels to her diamond tennis bracelet, these glittering details elevate the dress without overpowering it. Plus the added diamante straps and sparkling embellishments on the garment truly make it shine.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop LBDs

Black Velvet Cowl Neck Trixie Midi Dress £51 (was £85) at Nobody's Child This velvet slip dress is framed by the thin straps and it has a soft cowl neckline that drapes in the most flattering way. Style this with your favourite pair of slingback or strappy heels for a winning look. Ghost Crepe V-Neck Midi Tea Dress £149 at M&S This v-neck dress has a flattering ruched waist and a luxurious drape, which makes it a great choice for evening occasions. Plus, it's an uncanny match for Victoria Beckham's Ruched Maxi-Dress and is a fraction of the price. Mango Dress with Draped Waist £59.99 at Mango With a floaty fabric and a luxurious draped waist this piece will not only fit and flatter your figure but it will keep your comfortable all day long too. Style with a tailored blazer and silver accessories.

How to accessorise

Pandora Timeless Pavé Single-row Hoop Earrings £85 at Pandora Add a touch of sparkle to your current jewellery collection with these hoop earrings. Wear solo or pair with the sparkling tennis bracelet for the perfect eveningwear set. Pandora Sparkling Tennis Bracelet £90 at Pandora This sterling silver Tennis Bracelet is decorated with a line of clear cubic zirconia which make it truly shine. Add this piece to your everyday rotation for a luxurious finish touch. Open Edit Taytum Ankle Strap Sandal From £40.03 at Nordstrom With the chicest squared-off toe and sculptural heel these shoes will become your new go-to for special occasions. From pairing with a wedding guest dress to adding to wide leg tailored trousers, the styling options are endless.

If you're looking for a way to wear a little black dress that feels more elevated and glamorous, opting for silver sparkling jewellery instantly elevates this refined design. And you can get creative with how you do this, for example, a sequined shawl or a diamante clutch bag will equally do the trick.

This isn't the only look from Scarlett that's caught our eye recently, we're still thinking about her effortlessly cool Sorel boots that she teamed with wide leg tailored trousers and a cosy black jacket, for a cool-weather outfit that's certainly worth recreating.