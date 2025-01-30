Sarah Jessica Parker's sandy UGG boots, khaki cargos and hooded knit look was so 2005 and 2025 all at once

SJP nailed cosy, comfy and casual in this noughties look - and we're ready to replicate it twenty years later

Sarah Jessica Parker wears UGGs and cargos in New York in 2005
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caitlin Elliott
By
published
in News

Sarah Jessica Parker's sandy UGG boots, slouchy khaki cargos and a cosy hooded knit outfit from 2005 featured elements that have come right back around to trend again twenty years later.

With UGGs (and affordable UGG alternatives) having made a comeback in a massive way of late, the woman&home team stepped into the new year with Ultra Minis, Tasmans, and even UGG's new Mary Jane twist, firmly embedded into our 2025 capsule wardrobes.

And with the resurgence of UGGs has come a hefty dose of fashion nostalgia - the last time UGGs were this huge it was the noughties. Thankfully, countless questionable style trends have been left there - but with UGGs included, some of the best of noughties dressing has come full circle to trend again in 2025.

We couldn't help but notice just that when we stumbled across a 2005 street style moment from Sarah Jessica Parker during a trawl through the fashion archives. Her blend of baggy khaki cargo pants, sand-toned UGGs and hooded cream knitwear would even look cool twenty years on.

Sarah Jessica Parker (L) walks through Greenwich Village with her husband Matthew Broderick (R) and son James and on March 26, 2005 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Sandy UGGs

Women's Classic Mini Ii Boot
UGG Women's Classic Mini II Boot

An UGG classic, the Mini II Boot is a best-selling favourite and has been for years. Comfy, cosy and easy to blend into your everyday style rotation in this muted beige hue.

UGG Women's Tasman Platform Slippers
UGG Women's Tasman Platform Slippers

A slipper or a shoe? It's up to you. The iconic Tasman are an UGG offering that works for cosy nights in or wrapping up outdoors.

UGG Women's Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boot
UGG Women's Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boot

Go bolder with the UGG Ultra Mini in the chunky platform sole design. Perfect for elevating casual wear while maintaining serious comfort.

Shop Comfy Cargos

Levi's Baggy Cargo PantsOn sale!

Levi's Baggy Cargo Pants

With a sleek silhouette and ultra high quality design, the Levi's answer to cargo pants comes in the form of this baggy khaki pair that are half price now.

M&S Lyocell Rich Cargo Straight Leg Trousers
M&S Lyocell Rich Cargo Straight Leg Trousers

Not big on muted greens? This creamy pair of cool M&S cargos are an excellent alternative to classic khaki cargos.

Lightweight Adjustable Mid-Rise Cargo PantOn sale!
lululemon Lightweight Adjustable Mid-Rise Cargo Pant

With a comfy drawstring waist, spacious pockets and lightweight design, this lululemon pair of cargos are perfect for easing your way into wearing them.

H&M Canvas Cargo Trousers
H&M Canvas Cargo Trousers

These H&M canvas cargos are oh-so affordable and easy to style all the way through from winter to spring and beyond.

Mango Zipp Cargo Jeans On sale!

Mango Zipp Cargo Jeans

We love Mango's grungy take on jeans in the form of this cargo-style denim - with a straight leg design and edgy pockets and buckles, they're an on-trend wardrobe investment.

White Stuff Arlo Tencel Cargo TrouserOn sale!
White Stuff Arlo Tencel Cargo Trouser

Ideal for comfy and casual dressing that maintains a smart feel, this White Stuff pair of khaki cargos are a brilliant option, especially thanks to the massively slashed price tag.

Stepping out in New York's Greenwich Village with husband Matthew Broderick and son James in March 2005, SJP wrapped up for a brisk spring day in the city, combining toasty footwear, lowkey trousers and a slouchy knit.

Holding hands with her little one for the sweet family walk, the Sex and the City icon prioritised comfort in the Sand UGG Mini Boots - complimenting the beige hue of the pair with her olive green utility-style bottoms.

Her zip-up cream hoodie added a brighter feel to the ensemble, while her signature voluminous hair and oversized sunglasses ensured some of her ever-present SJP glamour shone through.

Sarah Jessica Parker (L) walks through Greenwich Village with her husband Matthew Broderick (R) and son James and on March 26, 2005 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Investing in a pair of cargos, whether you go for green-toned, basic black or versatile ecru, is an easy way to stray from your usual jeans and embrace a new alternative.

They're an easy way to incorporate UGGs into your outside style - and can be dressed up with the addition of sleek heeled boots or worn casually with your favourite trainers.

Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott
News Editor

Caitlin is News Editor for woman&home, covering all things royal, celeb, fashion, beauty and lifestyle. Caitlin started on local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree. She also worked in Fashion PR as a Press Assistant for Arcadia's Topshop before becoming a part of the Now team. Caitlin went on to add the likes of Woman, GoodtoKnow, WhatToWatch and woman&home to her writing repertoire before moving on to her current role. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸