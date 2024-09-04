Sarah Jessica Parker's unusual leopard print midi dress is the ultimate transitional wardrobe purchase
We love how she styled it with neon yellow heels for the red carpet
It's becoming increasingly clear that leopard print is the pattern of the season - and after seeing Sarah Jessica Parker in an incredible animal-inspired midi dress, we're totally sold.
If you're looking to add some more interesting pieces to your autumn wardrobe, the leopard print trend is the place to start. Both neutral and statement, it is playful without being difficult to style. Typically made up of brown and beige tones, it can be paired with almost anything - and won't make too bold of a statement if you're used to more minimalist dressing.
On our quest for leopard print outfit inspiration, we stumbled across Sarah Jessica Parker's take on the look back in 2017, and it looks just as chic today as it did seven years ago. Whilst she expertly styled it for the red carpet with some highlighter yellow heels, it can be worn countless ways for casual occasions too. We're adding similar pieces to our basket immediately.
Shop SJP's look
One of our favourite parts of SJP's dress is the ruffle hem detailing which this high street dress captures beautifully. Not only can it be worn with tights and a fur coat in winter, but it'll pair perfectly with some sandals and sunnies in your spring capsule wardrobe too.
Nothing is quite as chic as a square neckline, especially on a patterned midi dress. With added stretch and a flattering panelled waist, this dress is both comfortable and sophisticated, making it a true all-rounder investment for the autumn and winter months.
If you're after a leopard print dress to wear for formal occasions, copy Sarah Jessica Parker's sheer overlay style with this wrap-front silhouette that boasts some added sparkle. If you don't love sequins, this could even be a festive season piece or work for a winter wedding.
SJP's gorgeous tiered midi dress boasted subtle puff sleeves and an elegant high-cut neckline, but what we love most about the dress is the sheer overlay and hints of purple around the waistline and ruffled skirt.
There are countless shades that pair beautifully with leopard print, meaning that you can experiment with a number of the fashion colour trends 2024 in your accessories or jewellery to make your leopard print outfit pop.
Incorporating dresses into an autumn capsule wardrobe is actually surprisingly easy if you pair it with tights and boots - and it can easily be layered with slouchy knitwear when extra warmth is needed. But when spring rolls back around, style it up with some chunky sandals or trainers for the a comfortable and chic transitional look that you'll return to again and again.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
-
-
LeAnn Rimes reminds us why barrel leg jeans are a must-have this season - and they're actually much easier to wear than you might think
She styled her "favourite" blue jeans simply with a printed t-shirt
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Cat Deeley proves a tweed jacket is the perfect accessory for autumn - and layers it with a classic summery outfit
The presenter looked effortlessly chic in her autumnal blazer.
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
LeAnn Rimes reminds us why barrel leg jeans are a must-have this season - and they're actually much easier to wear than you might think
She styled her "favourite" blue jeans simply with a printed t-shirt
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Cat Deeley proves a tweed jacket is the perfect accessory for autumn - and layers it with a classic summery outfit
The presenter looked effortlessly chic in her autumnal blazer.
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Amanda Holden embraces all-white styling wearing trendy Mary Jane heels and sophisticated micro handbag - a combination we're eager to recreate for autumn
If you're wondering what accessories to invest in this autumn, this outfit offers some excellent inspiration.
By Molly Smith Published
-
JLo's sleek turtleneck and jeans combination is a masterclass in chic and timeless autumnal dressing
We're copying her look as soon as the chill sets in
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Victoria Beckham shows us how to style autumnal colours, pairing emerald green dress with stylish black bucket bag and nude heeled pumps
This colour combination is fail-safe for the upcoming season
By Molly Smith Published
-
Helen Skelton just put a Parisian spin on tonal dressing in her very chic all-red outfit
She accessorised with sleek slingback heels, gold jewellery and waved hair
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Jennifer Aniston’s sultry satin skirt and chic stiletto boots are a failsafe style pairing for autumn evenings out
Jennifer Aniston's glamorous all-black outfit from 2019 has us convinced that satin skirts and heeled boots are autumn must-haves
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Eva Mendes never wears jeans - but this elegant white jeans outfit clearly changed her mind
If you're wondering how to style a white jeans take notes from this failsafe combination
By Molly Smith Published