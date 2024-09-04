Sarah Jessica Parker's unusual leopard print midi dress is the ultimate transitional wardrobe purchase

It's becoming increasingly clear that leopard print is the pattern of the season - and after seeing Sarah Jessica Parker in an incredible animal-inspired midi dress, we're totally sold.

If you're looking to add some more interesting pieces to your autumn wardrobe, the leopard print trend is the place to start. Both neutral and statement, it is playful without being difficult to style. Typically made up of brown and beige tones, it can be paired with almost anything - and won't make too bold of a statement if you're used to more minimalist dressing.

On our quest for leopard print outfit inspiration, we stumbled across Sarah Jessica Parker's take on the look back in 2017, and it looks just as chic today as it did seven years ago. Whilst she expertly styled it for the red carpet with some highlighter yellow heels, it can be worn countless ways for casual occasions too. We're adding similar pieces to our basket immediately.

Sarah Jessica Parker at the "At Home With Amy Sedaris" New York Screening in 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop SJP's look

Monsoon Rowena Leopard Print Ruffle Dress £125 at Monsoon One of our favourite parts of SJP's dress is the ruffle hem detailing which this high street dress captures beautifully. Not only can it be worn with tights and a fur coat in winter, but it'll pair perfectly with some sandals and sunnies in your spring capsule wardrobe too. Nobody's Child Aidie Midi Dress £69 at Nobody's Child Nothing is quite as chic as a square neckline, especially on a patterned midi dress. With added stretch and a flattering panelled waist, this dress is both comfortable and sophisticated, making it a true all-rounder investment for the autumn and winter months. Phase Eight Jovie Plisse Maxi Dress £119 at Phase Eight (was £159) If you're after a leopard print dress to wear for formal occasions, copy Sarah Jessica Parker's sheer overlay style with this wrap-front silhouette that boasts some added sparkle. If you don't love sequins, this could even be a festive season piece or work for a winter wedding.

SJP's gorgeous tiered midi dress boasted subtle puff sleeves and an elegant high-cut neckline, but what we love most about the dress is the sheer overlay and hints of purple around the waistline and ruffled skirt.

There are countless shades that pair beautifully with leopard print, meaning that you can experiment with a number of the fashion colour trends 2024 in your accessories or jewellery to make your leopard print outfit pop.

Incorporating dresses into an autumn capsule wardrobe is actually surprisingly easy if you pair it with tights and boots - and it can easily be layered with slouchy knitwear when extra warmth is needed. But when spring rolls back around, style it up with some chunky sandals or trainers for the a comfortable and chic transitional look that you'll return to again and again.